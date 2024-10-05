Tupac's Family Investigating Alleged Diddy Connection To His Murder

Did Diddy do it?

This isn't the first time we've heard this news, but a second source confirmation certainly helps. Moreover, according to Billboard, earlier reports are true: Tupac Shakur's family hired New York attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the alleged connection between Diddy and the rapper's murder in 1996. For those unaware, Keefe D will face trial as a primary murder suspect in the 'Pac case in March of next year, and he's previously alleged that Sean Combs offered him a million dollars to carry the hit out. However, not only has he denied any and all connections to the incident, but authorities confirmed that the Bad Boy mogul was never a suspect in their investigations.

"The story is a lie," Diddy stated back in 2008 after The Los Angeles Times published a report alleging that his associates had a role in Tupac's murder. "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story."

Diddy At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this follows an Elliott Wilson story about how Diddy allegedly expressed a lot of interest in talking about Tupac's death. "I was kicking it with him for a day or two on-and-off, just talking to him and stuff," Wilson recalled. "He acted like he finally wanted to give me an interview. I remember he said to me, he goes, ‘You gotta ask me some real s**t. You gotta ask me if I killed Tupac.’ And then he walked out of the room. [He] didn’t say it in a way like, ‘I did it.’ He said it in a way of almost like, ‘I want this moment of redemption, of me explaining the situation.’ That’s how I took it, but maybe I’m wrong."