Tupac's Family Investigating Alleged Diddy Connection To His Murder

This isn't the first time we've heard this news, but a second source confirmation certainly helps. Moreover, according to Billboard, earlier reports are true: Tupac Shakur's family hired New York attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the alleged connection between Diddy and the rapper's murder in 1996. For those unaware, Keefe D will face trial as a primary murder suspect in the 'Pac case in March of next year, and he's previously alleged that Sean Combs offered him a million dollars to carry the hit out. However, not only has he denied any and all connections to the incident, but authorities confirmed that the Bad Boy mogul was never a suspect in their investigations.
"The story is a lie," Diddy stated back in 2008 after The Los Angeles Times published a report alleging that his associates had a role in Tupac's murder. "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story."
Furthermore, this follows an Elliott Wilson story about how Diddy allegedly expressed a lot of interest in talking about Tupac's death. "I was kicking it with him for a day or two on-and-off, just talking to him and stuff," Wilson recalled. "He acted like he finally wanted to give me an interview. I remember he said to me, he goes, ‘You gotta ask me some real s**t. You gotta ask me if I killed Tupac.’ And then he walked out of the room. [He] didn’t say it in a way like, ‘I did it.’ He said it in a way of almost like, ‘I want this moment of redemption, of me explaining the situation.’ That’s how I took it, but maybe I’m wrong."
Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face more misconduct allegations and developments in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking. It seems unclear whether this will cross over in any way with the Tupac case, albeit unlikely. We'll see how both legal situations evolve.
