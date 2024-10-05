Tupac's Family Investigating Alleged Diddy Connection To His Murder

BYGabriel Bras Nevares281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean "Diddy" Combs And Ciroc Vodka Presents The Real White Party - Arrivals
EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs makes an appearance during "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/CP/Getty Images for CP)
Did Diddy do it?

This isn't the first time we've heard this news, but a second source confirmation certainly helps. Moreover, according to Billboard, earlier reports are true: Tupac Shakur's family hired New York attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the alleged connection between Diddy and the rapper's murder in 1996. For those unaware, Keefe D will face trial as a primary murder suspect in the 'Pac case in March of next year, and he's previously alleged that Sean Combs offered him a million dollars to carry the hit out. However, not only has he denied any and all connections to the incident, but authorities confirmed that the Bad Boy mogul was never a suspect in their investigations.

"The story is a lie," Diddy stated back in 2008 after The Los Angeles Times published a report alleging that his associates had a role in Tupac's murder. "It is beyond ridiculous and completely false. Neither (the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.) nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be so irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story."

Read More: Keefe D's Bail Payment Rejected Again After Financial Documents Lead To More Questions Than Answers

Diddy At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this follows an Elliott Wilson story about how Diddy allegedly expressed a lot of interest in talking about Tupac's death. "I was kicking it with him for a day or two on-and-off, just talking to him and stuff," Wilson recalled. "He acted like he finally wanted to give me an interview. I remember he said to me, he goes, ‘You gotta ask me some real s**t. You gotta ask me if I killed Tupac.’ And then he walked out of the room. [He] didn’t say it in a way like, ‘I did it.’ He said it in a way of almost like, ‘I want this moment of redemption, of me explaining the situation.’ That’s how I took it, but maybe I’m wrong."

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face more misconduct allegations and developments in his federal case for alleged sex trafficking. It seems unclear whether this will cross over in any way with the Tupac case, albeit unlikely. We'll see how both legal situations evolve.

Read More: Is Keefe D An Informant? Here’s What We Know About Diddy’s Alleged Implication In Tupac’s Murder

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...