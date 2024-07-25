Diddy Was Never A Suspect In 2Pac’s Murder Investigation, Authorities Confirm Amid Keefe D Hit Allegations

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has been behind bars for several months now for his alleged role in 2Pac's murder. Currently, he's trying to get released so he can await his trial at home, but prosecutors are pushing back. Recently, they filed an opposition to his motion for bail, citing a conversation he allegedly had with authorities back in 2009.
During the conversation, Keefe D reportedly told detectives that Diddy allegedly once offered him $1 million to kill the icon. He also alleged that after 2Pac's death, he reached out to Diddy to try to get the money. He claims this never worked out for him. Prosecutors argue that this proves Keefe D would be willing to consider accepting money in exchange for murder. Due to this, they say it would be better for everyone if he stayed in prison.
Law Enforcement Sources Didn't Buy Keefe D's Claims
Recently, however, law enforcement sources spoke with TMZ to confirm that Diddy was never a suspect in 2Pac's murder investigation. This seems to suggest that they believed Keefe D's claims were unfounded. This appears to be good news for Diddy. Keefe D, on the other hand, is still waiting on a judge's ruling on his request for a bond.
