Diddy Was Never A Suspect In 2Pac’s Murder Investigation, Authorities Confirm Amid Keefe D Hit Allegations

It seems as though authorities didn't take Keefe D's claims too seriously.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has been behind bars for several months now for his alleged role in 2Pac's murder. Currently, he's trying to get released so he can await his trial at home, but prosecutors are pushing back. Recently, they filed an opposition to his motion for bail, citing a conversation he allegedly had with authorities back in 2009.

During the conversation, Keefe D reportedly told detectives that Diddy allegedly once offered him $1 million to kill the icon. He also alleged that after 2Pac's death, he reached out to Diddy to try to get the money. He claims this never worked out for him. Prosecutors argue that this proves Keefe D would be willing to consider accepting money in exchange for murder. Due to this, they say it would be better for everyone if he stayed in prison.

Law Enforcement Sources Didn't Buy Keefe D's Claims

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, however, law enforcement sources spoke with TMZ to confirm that Diddy was never a suspect in 2Pac's murder investigation. This seems to suggest that they believed Keefe D's claims were unfounded. This appears to be good news for Diddy. Keefe D, on the other hand, is still waiting on a judge's ruling on his request for a bond.

What do you think of law enforcement sources telling TMZ that Diddy was never a suspect in 2Pac's murder investigation, suggesting they didn't believe Keefe D's claims? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.