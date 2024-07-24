Is Keefe D An Informant? Here’s What We Know About Diddy’s Alleged Implication In Tupac’s Murder

The world of Diddy couldn’t be any more shakey as lawsuits detailing sexual abuse mount against him. His legal troubles continue, even outside of those that are explicitly detailing alleged crimes that he’s committed. In another turn of events, it was recently revealed that Diddy’s name appears 77 times in Keefe D’s court documents, according to The Sun. What’s more, Keefe D was allegedly a confidential informant for the police who reportedly tried to implicate Diddy in an undercover operation while simultaneously working with detectives from the LAPD.

Keefe D: The Alleged Informant With A Hidden Agenda

Duane Davis, also known as Keefe D, was not just an accused murderer; he was also an alleged police informant. Court filings by Las Vegas prosecutors, obtained by The Sun, claim that Keefe D began cooperating with law enforcement after they caught him trafficking drugs. He reportedly provided information on Tupac's murder, believing he would be immune from prosecution. His alleged cooperation included a recorded account of the events leading to Tupac's death, where he claimed Diddy had offered him a million dollars to kill the rapper.

Diddy’s Alleged Involvement

The court documents further implicate Diddy by recounting another interview with Keefe D. According to the filings, Diddy inquired whether the South Side Crips were responsible for Tupac's death, to which Keefe D proudly confirmed. This exchange is a critical piece of evidence suggesting Diddy's knowledge and possible involvement in the conspiracy to murder Tupac. Despite these allegations, Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in Tupac's death.

Prosecutors allege that “​​Defendant [Keefe] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police… However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings."

The Undercover Operation

According to the documents, prosecutors claim that three months after Keefe D's recorded confession, he became an active confidential informant for a task force investigating Biggie Smalls' murder. Keefe D and the task force officers traveled to New York to corroborate the conspiracy involving Diddy. During this undercover operation, Keefe D interacted with Eric "Zip" Martin, an alleged accomplice reportedly involved in the conspiracy with Diddy. “Task Force Detectives believed they had jurisdiction to investigate a Nevada homicide because Defendant asserted that the conspiracy to commit the murder began in California between Defendant, Eric 'Zip' Martin, and Sean Combs,” the documents read. ​​The court papers reveal that Keefe D and Zip had a social interaction where Zip redirected Keefe D to his nephew for drug activities, indicating his withdrawal from the business.

Keefe D's Legal Troubles & Bail Denial

Keefe D's legal battle continues as he faces trial for Tupac's murder in November. Despite securing a $750,000 bond, a judge denied his release due to concerns about the source of the funds. Prosecutors have presented extensive evidence against Keefe D, including statements he made in interviews and books, which place him in Las Vegas on the night of the murder. Investigators also found a hotel reservation under Keefe D's wife's name, further placing him at the crime scene.



During a heated bail bond hearing on Tuesday, Duane "Keefe D" Davis lashed out at prosecutors and a former LAPD detective, expressing his frustration over his legal situation. Keefe D, who hoped to pursue reality TV and movie projects upon his release, appeared visibly agitated as Judge Carli Kierny deliberated his bail. His lawyer, Carl Arnold, argued for his release, asserting Keefe D’s right to profit from his reputation, given his lack of conviction for Tupac Shakur's murder. However, prosecutors contended that Keefe's bail money was deceitfully sourced from a friend, posing a danger to the community.

Court Outburst

Keefe's outburst was prompted by allegations that he and rap entertainer Cash "Wack 100" Jones misled the court regarding the bail bond's origins. Prosecutors played recorded jail phone calls revealing discussions about a potential TV deal, further complicating Keefe's defense. Keefe vehemently denied any deal with Jones for TV projects, and Jones echoed this denial in court.

Keefe’s anger escalated when prosecutors referenced his taped confession to LAPD, where he admitted involvement in Tupac’s 1996 murder. This confession, part of a proffer deal originally protecting him from prosecution, has now become a crucial piece of evidence. Retired LAPD officer Greg Kading, central to Keefe’s confession, was a particular target of Keefe's ire. Keefe accused Kading of mishandling evidence and breaking the law by conducting TV interviews and storing evidence improperly.

Addressing Judge Kierny directly, Keefe argued against the use of Kading's evidence, calling it tainted and unlawful. Despite Kierny's attempts to maintain order, Keefe continued his tirade, accusing prosecutors of unfairly involving his family in the case. Kierny indicated she needed more time to review the evidence before making a decision on Keefe’s bail.

The Broader Impact on Diddy

Keefe’s outburst comes in the wake of a 179-page court motion by prosecutors urging for his continued detention, citing his danger to the community and a history of violent behavior. This motion also details Keefe's role as a confidential informant, where he attempted to implicate Sean "Diddy" Combs in Tupac's murder. Despite these allegations, Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in the killing. Keefe faces life imprisonment if convicted of Tupac’s murder, with the trial slated for later this year.