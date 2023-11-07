When Does Keefe D’s Trial Start? New Details Emerge Around Tupac’s Alleged Killer

It took authorities long enough to take someone into custody for the murder of Tupac Shakur, but now, the ball is finally rolling regarding his murder investigation. Duane Keith "Keefe D" Davis was finally taken in by police as a suspect earlier this year. This sent shock waves through both the hip-hop and true crime communities. Some suggest that the opportunity to catch the 60-year-old was there long ago. Others, such as Boosie Badazz, expressed surprise at the news.

On Tuesday (November 7), Davis was back in court with his new public attorney. The Compton native is reportedly unable to afford a lawyer of his choosing but still seems confident moving forward with a not-guilty plea. Las Vegas Judge Carli Kierney scheduled Keefe D's trial to begin on June 3, 2024, giving both the prosecution and defence plenty of time to organize their arguments while Tupac's accused murderer waits out his fate behind bars.

Keefe D and His New Attorney in Court Today

The video above shows a relatively calm scene in Nevada this morning, with Keefe D dressed in his inmate scrubs. His grey beard has grown out to cover most of his neck, and small patches of hair appear to be coming through on his mostly bald head. As VladTV reports, this is likely the last time we'll see Davis in court until the new year. He's due back on January 9, 2024, after spending his first Christmas in the slammer.

Keefe D is under a lot of pressure at this time, though he maintains his innocence in the untimely death of Tupac. When it was announced that the alleged killer would be relying on the help of a public defender earlier this month, industry titan 50 Cent couldn't resist trolling him (and bringing Diddy into the joke at the same time). Read all about that at the link below, and let us know what predictions you have for the outcome of Keefe's trial next summer in the comments.

