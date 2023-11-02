2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Can’t Afford A Lawyer

At the end of September, Las Vegas Metro Police arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the murder of 2Pac. He had a court hearing last month, asking a judge for a continuance because his lawyer failed to show up. He's now listed as having no lawyer, and according to VladTV, it's because he doesn't have the funds to hire one.

As a result, the man authorities believe acted as the "shot caller" in 2Pac's 1996 shooting will use a public defender instead. His arraignment is now scheduled for November 2. The news follows recent reports that prominent Las Vegas attorney Ross Goodman might be representing the alleged former gang member.

Keefe D To Use A Public Defender Instead

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time, Goodman told KTNV that Keefe D would be pleading not guilty and requesting bail. “I’m not yet hired to review the grand jury transcripts,” he also added. “But the things that jump out, there’s no gun, there’s no car, and there are no witnesses from 27 years ago.”

While only time will tell what'll happen to Keefe D, recent rumors suggested that he wasn't faring well behind bars. Luckily for him, it appears that the speculation is unfounded. DJ Vlad took to social media last week to clear up the rumors. "There's a rumor going around that Keefe D got beat up and stabbed in jail," he wrote. "I looked into it, and it doesn't appear to be true." What do you think of Keefe D reportedly being unable to afford legal representation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

