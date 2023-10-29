Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Addresses Keefe D Relationship: “He Was Around”

Diddy's alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur's murder has become one of the hottest old-school hip-hop stories of the year. Not only are other rappers throwing in their two cents (or 50 cents, we should say), but it revived general interest in the circumstances behind the West Coast legend's tragic loss. Moreover, folks within these inner circles with more firsthand experience with these figures are vouching for them. For example, former Bad Boy bodyguard Gene Deal spoke to The Art Of Dialogue on Thursday (October 26) about this debacle. He didn't claim to have any solid information on whether Puff did anything, but he knows that his client knew Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the main suspect in the case who is currently in custody and accused of taking orders from the mogul in many's eyes in the rap community.

"Keefe D, I’ve seen him a number of times,” the security guard expressed. “[He and Diddy] were gambling together, they were drinking together, they had fun, they was hanging out in hotels. Yes, they did have a relationship. As far as me having any information whether he commissioned Keefe D to do a murder, nah bruh, that ain’t me. They can ask me, did I see Keefe D? Yes, I did. Was he around? Yes, he was."

Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard's Convo With The Art Of Dialogue: Watch

Furthermore, Deal stated that, if asked to do so by the case, he would testify and has nothing to hide. However, during another Art Of Dialogue conversation last month, he broke down what he thinks happened to 'Pac. "Well, the story I heard, which was portrayed in the Murder Rap movie or whatever," the guard explained. "It was [ex-detective] Greg Kading’s accounts that supposedly Keefe D gave. If you ever been in an interrogation or anything that has to do with some law enforcement, right? Before they get to that videotape, before they get to that camera, it’s already written down what you’re going to say. They going to tell you what they need for you to say and how they need for you to think. What you need to do to get out this situation.

"And Keefe D, no disrespect," he concluded. "To me, he did what he had to do to walk home. He said what he had to say to be a free man. All the players is dead right now. He’s the only spade left on the table. He gon’ win or he gon’ lose." For more news and the latest updates on Keefe D and Diddy, come back to HNHH.

