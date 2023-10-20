Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D To Plead Not Guilty, Pending Lawyer Says

Despite the court of public opinion already convicting him, new reports suggest that Keefe D will plead not guilty to the murder of Tupac Shakur. According to KTNV, an attorney who could potentially represent Duane “Keefe D” Davis explained that he required more time before confirming that he would represent Davis. Ross Goodman, a well-known lawyer in the Las Vegas area, told Clark County district court judge Tierra Jones that Davis would enter a plea. However, the judge agreed to push back his arraignment for a second time due to Goodman’s request.

“I’m going to give you two weeks, but in two weeks, we have to get this case moving,” Judge Jones told Goodman in court. However, it seems like Goodman and Keefe have an idea of how they might move forward once they confirm the attorney’s involvement in the case. Goodman explained to Channel 13 that he and Duane had to finalize some issues before moving forward. However, Goodman said he’s already evaluating evidence, stating they will plead not guilty and request bail. “I’m not yet hired to review the grand jury transcripts,” Goodman said. “But the things that jump out, there’s no gun, there’s no car, and there are no witnesses from 27 years ago.”

Keefe D Won’t Plead Guilty, Potential Lawyer Says

Davis currently faces homicide charges related to the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, which has gone unsolved for nearly three decades. Las Vegas police eventually arrested Davis at his home in Henderson earlier this month, citing his memoir and interviews where he confirmed that he was in the car when Tupac was shot. Police theorize that Keefe D plotted the shooting of Tupac after they found footage of the rapper "kicking and punching" Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson.

While Keefe D will return to court on November 2nd, we’ll have to see how this case unfolds. With the overwhelming amount of evidence that the police claim to have, it seems like they may very well bring this case to a close after two decades. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Keefe D’s trial. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

