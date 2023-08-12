Keefe D’s Bullets From Police Search Don’t Match Crime Scene In Tupac Murder Case

The murder case of Tupac Shakur has been a mystery for decades at this point, and is currently being revisited in court. Moreover, it relates to suspect Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis, a member of the South Side Compton Crips. Recently, ABC News revealed body cam footage from the police search that SWAT officials carried out in Nevada at Keefe D’s home with a search warrant. Furthermore, they gathered many items, including his stash of bullets in his house. According to these reports, this ammunition does not match the shell casings that the original crime scene held.

Of course, the immediate reaction to this is that Keefe D is actually innocent in the legendary rapper’s murder. However, neither news reports nor police authorities themselves commented on this or have provided confirmation on the implications of this discovery. Still, officials maintained that, no matter what these discoveries imply, Keefe is an important witness in the case. Not only that, they suggested that he knows what truly happened the night of Tupac’s death. Given how long it’s been since then, it’s still unclear what else the court could discover in this case.

Tupac Shakur Backstage In 1994

“Items retrieved from the home included computers, hard drives and pictures from the 1990s,” an official from the case told the news outlet. “[They] apparently show individuals who might have been connected to people directly or indirectly involved in the drive-by shooting.” Previously, Keefe D stated that he sat next to ‘Pac’s alleged killer, Keefe’s nephew Orlando Anderson. Unfortunately, Anderson passed away due to a gang shooting in 1998 separate from this case. This makes Keefe the only living witness to the crime besides Suge Knight, who could testify in this case.

Meanwhile, Knight previously refused to cooperate with authorities on this, though a subpoena might change things. In addition, a police official expressed in reports that it could take months for a Vegas grand jury to determine indictment based on evidence from Keefe D’s home. As such, it will likely be some time before this case significantly moves forward- if at all. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on the current Tupac Shakur murder case.

