Police Find Bullets At Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ House Amid 2Pac’s Murder Investigation: Report

Las Vegas police reportedly recovered several .40 caliber bullets while executing a search warrant on Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ home in Henderson, Nevada, last week. The search was conducted for a renewed investigation into the murder of 2Pac in 1996. Davis is the uncle of ‘Pac’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Vegas police source says the bullets will undergo forensic testing “to determine if they have any link to the bullets found in 2Pac’s body or on the scene of the homicide.” Detectives have kept clothing and bullets from the scene of the infamous shooting for over 25 years.

2Pac Backstage In Chicago

CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal. Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

“Microfibers or residues from the weapon or the bullet could prove to be a link,” the source added. “There is no information yet on the history of the bullets, how old they are, or their significance. And it will take some time to assess how the bullets play a role in this case.”

The source went on to confirm that police executed the search warrant because “investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment.” Despite the possibility, they admitted, “it is a long shot that the bullets will be the ones from 1996.” In addition to the bullets, police seized computers, hard drives, and various photos from the 1990s of possible suspects from Keefe D’s home. Investigators will eventually present their findings to a Las Vegas grand jury to determine whether to pursue an indictment.

As for Anderson’s role in Pac’s death, the accused killer was himself murdered just two years later in 1998. On the night of Pac’s death, Anderson famously got into a fight with him in the lobby of the MGM Grand following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight. Pac was shot and killed later that night.

