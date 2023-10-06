2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D’s Arrest Footage Unveiled

Last week, authorities finally made an arrest in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Police arrested Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who's facing charges of murder as well as intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang. They claim that he was the "shot-caller" of the group that carried out the drive-by. Allegedly, Keefe D obtained the murder weapon from an associate, which he admittedly gave to his nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Keefe D was scheduled to be arraigned earlier this week, however, the lawyer he hired failed to show up. The hearing has now been pushed back by two weeks. The 60-year-old has been a suspect for some time now, and many weren't surprised that he was eventually arrested, as he's spoken fairly openly about the case in the past. It doesn't look like Keefe D was too shocked either, judging by recently-released footage of his arrest.

Keefe D Arrested

In the video, the former gang member is seen taking a stroll through his neighborhood when Las Vegas Police approach him. He calmly follows their orders, and is later placed in handcuffs. As they pat him down, he continues to ask officers if he can take a drink from the water bottle he was carrying, informing them that he's "thirsty as a motherf*cker." The officers assure him that he'll be able to drink his water once he gets into their vehicle.

Eventually, he makes it into the cruiser, where the officer behind the wheel asks him what they've got him on. Keefe D humbly admits that he's part of the "biggest case in Las Vegas history." The conversation continues, and the officer notes that the arrest "sure took them a while." What do you think of authorities finally making an arrest in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur? Are you surprised by Keefe D's calm response to being arrested? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

