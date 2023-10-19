Keefe D Arraignment For Tupac’s Murder Delayed For A Second Time

Keefe D is appearing in court today where he’s expected to plead not guilty.

BYLavender Alexandria
Keefe D Arraignment For Tupac’s Murder Delayed For A Second Time

Update: As of 9:50 AM PST Keefe D's Arraignment has been delayed once again, this time to November 2.

The next chapter in the Tupac murder trial is officially under way. His alleged killer Keefe D was originally due to be arraigned in court two weeks ago but the lawyer he hired failed to show up. It was then rescheduled today where the district attorney expects Keefe to plea guilty.

Earlier this year the investigation into Tupac's murder was revived when Las Vegas police raided a home in connection to the murder. It quickly became clear that the investigation was centered around Keefe D. Keefe has become notorious for going on various podcasts and spilling details on his role in the murder. Police later confirmed that his continued discussion of the case was one of the primary reasons that the investigation was reopened. That eventually led to Keefe's arrest in late September, which began his trial for the apparent drive-by shooting. Check out the live stream of the arraignment below.

Read More: Tupac’s Sister & Jada Pinkett Smith React To Keefe D’s Arrest

Keefe D Appearing In Court Today

Some with personal connections to the trial aren't so happy that it's been reopened. Tupac's own brother says that the trial being reopened did nothing but bring back the trauma of the murder. Others like his sister and Jada Pinkett Smith have expressed the opposite opinion. They both claimed that they're happy justice is finally being served and are happy someone is being held responsible for Pac's murder. Others like Pac's former collaborator Napoleon think that the rapper himself wouldn't even want someone prosecuted for his murder at this point.

Tupac's name has also been brought up recently by Jada Pinkett Smith. In promotional interviews for her new memoir, she shared details about her relationship with Tupac. That included Jada describing him as her "soulmate" and telling the story of how he once proposed to her while in prison. She turned him down because she believed that he would have divorced her once he was released. What do you think of Keefe D facing his arraignment in court today? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Keefe D Mugshot Unveiled By Las Vegas Police After Arrest For Tupac’s Murder

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.