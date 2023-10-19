Keefe D Arraignment For Tupac’s Murder Delayed For A Second Time

Update: As of 9:50 AM PST Keefe D's Arraignment has been delayed once again, this time to November 2.

The next chapter in the Tupac murder trial is officially under way. His alleged killer Keefe D was originally due to be arraigned in court two weeks ago but the lawyer he hired failed to show up. It was then rescheduled today where the district attorney expects Keefe to plea guilty.

Earlier this year the investigation into Tupac's murder was revived when Las Vegas police raided a home in connection to the murder. It quickly became clear that the investigation was centered around Keefe D. Keefe has become notorious for going on various podcasts and spilling details on his role in the murder. Police later confirmed that his continued discussion of the case was one of the primary reasons that the investigation was reopened. That eventually led to Keefe's arrest in late September, which began his trial for the apparent drive-by shooting. Check out the live stream of the arraignment below.

Keefe D Appearing In Court Today

Some with personal connections to the trial aren't so happy that it's been reopened. Tupac's own brother says that the trial being reopened did nothing but bring back the trauma of the murder. Others like his sister and Jada Pinkett Smith have expressed the opposite opinion. They both claimed that they're happy justice is finally being served and are happy someone is being held responsible for Pac's murder. Others like Pac's former collaborator Napoleon think that the rapper himself wouldn't even want someone prosecuted for his murder at this point.

Tupac's name has also been brought up recently by Jada Pinkett Smith. In promotional interviews for her new memoir, she shared details about her relationship with Tupac. That included Jada describing him as her "soulmate" and telling the story of how he once proposed to her while in prison. She turned him down because she believed that he would have divorced her once he was released. What do you think of Keefe D facing his arraignment in court today? Let us know in the comment section below.

