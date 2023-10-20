Cam’ron Dresses As Tupac And Cracks Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac, and Will Smith have all three been in the news a lot lately. For Jada and Will, that's come primarily through a series of bombshell interviews done to promote Jada's newly released memoir. In those interviews, she's revealed some major info about their relationship, including the fact that they've been living entirely separate lives since 2016. Tupac has also been wrapped up in that story as Jada called him her "soulmate." That combined with Keefe D's arrest and pending trial for his role in the murder of Tupac means that the legendary rapper has been on a lot of people's minds recently.

Now, Cam'ron is weighing in. Always the jokester, he took to Instagram to share a picture of himself dressed up as Tupac with a caption referencing one of the rapper's classic songs and the ongoing Jada drama. "Picture me rolling. On da way to meet jada," he hilariously captioned the post. Fans in the comments also joked, many about Cam's outfit choice. "That’s not a vest. That a corset Cam," one of the top comments jokes. "That vest give me ayoo vibes," another agrees. Check out the post and various fan reactions below.

Cam'Ron Joking At Jada Pinkett's Expense

Cam'ron recently grabbed the mic once again to take on a newly released single from J. Cole and Lil Yachty. Cole referenced Cam on the song which inspired him to hop on the beat and deliver his own verse. He shared a freestyle over the beat for "The Secret Recipe" last week and its since racked up over 136k likes on Instagram.

What Cam'ron does more often recently is make wild takes on his podcast It Is What It Is. Most recently, he gave his take on Russel Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos who has struggled immensely recently. Cam thinks that WIlson leaving his wife Ciara is the secret to helping him improve his play on the field. What do you think of Cam'ron's Tupac fit and jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith? Let us know in the comment section below.

