Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Leads To Vegas House Search

The murder investigation of Tupac Shakur has been ongoing since it happened back in 1996. Two-and-a-half decades later, there is more information coming to light. This resulted in the Vegas metro police storming a Las Vegas home. Tupac was shot and killed a block off of the Las Vegas strip. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a house in Henderson, according to 8 News NOW Las Vegas sources. The address was near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive, in a suburb southeast of Vegas proper.

According to the YouTube clip from 8 News NOW Las Vegas, “Las Vegas Metro police searched a home Monday as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur, police confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.” No one has been arrested or is in custody at this time. While police were brief in their details, they confirmed the warrant and search of the house had to do with Tupac’s homicide case.

Where Does Tupac’s Murder Investigation Go From Here?

This story is continuously developing, as it has for the past 27 years. The “California Love” rapper was gunned down in his prime, resulting in one of the most iconic careers in rap history. Fans closely link Tupac to the Notorious B.I.G. in terms of what they did and how they left us. Biggie had a similar fate of dying of gunshot wounds, with fans posthumously beloving him and his music. Both 90s rappers have been influential in the hip-hop culture for decades now. They both have heavily devoted fandoms. So to see some closure for one of their families would be a blessing.

In other Tupac news, a Hulu documentary called Dear Mama: The Sage of Afeni and Tupac Shakur captured the rapper’s life. The documentary has an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. The FX series is available to stream now. Also, DJ Daryl has hinted at a possible Tupac album forthcoming with previously unreleased music. He says he has unreleased Tupac vocals, enough to make an album out of them.

