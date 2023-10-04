Tupac’s Murder Trial Has Never-Before-Seen Evidence

Tupac's murder is the only thing that hip-hop fans can seemingly talk about right now. Since Las Vegas Police began investigating it once again earlier this year it's caused many to come out with their takes. Subsequently, some of Pac's closest associates have been divided on the issue of bringing the case back into the public light. Some, like his brother and Outlawz member Napoleon, think that it isn't what Pac would want. His brother thinks that even bringing the case back into the public eye is dragging up trauma many have been able to overcome.

Others, like Pac's sister and Jada Pinkett Smith, have been more accepting of the investigation starting back up. They're both hoping that justice can finally be properly served for Tupac. Now there is reportedly new evidence in the case. According to 8 News Now new evidence was shown to the Grand Jury in the lead-up to the arrest of Keefe D. There are brand new photos of the car Pac was riding in when the murder happened. Additionally, there's also new video of Pac and Suge Knight leaving the MGM Grand earlier in the night. Check out some of the new evidence below.

New Evidence In Tupac's Murder

The reinvigorated interest in the case began earlier this year when police raided Keefe D's home. They were looking for evidence to tie him to the murder, which they clearly found. Many online believe there was one main reason for newfound interest in the investigation. Keefe D's inability to stop talking about the murder in interviews and online seemingly got him in trouble.

One of Tupac's associates Napoleon says that he feels no sympathy for Keefe in the situation. Consequently he claims that the only reason he was arrested was his inability to stop talking about the murder and his role in is online. What do you think of the new evidence emerging in Tupac's murder trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

