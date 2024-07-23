Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Verbally Attacks Prosecution In Court

The suspect lashed out.

Keefe D made headlines in 2023, when he was arrested in relation to the murder of Tupac Shakur. The gangster was the first person to ever be charged in relation to the murder. He's still awaiting trial, but a simple court appearance on Tuesday, July 23 took an unexpectedly dramatic turn. Keefe D accused the prosecution of using tainted evidence, and proceeded to yell at them while in court. The gangster waved his finger at both prosecutors Binu Palal and Marc DiGiacomo, and asserted that he was innocent.

Keefe D, born Duane Davis, has repeatedly objected to the evidence that links him to Tupac's murder. He denied being in Las Vegas the night the rapper was shot, and claimed that Detective Greg Kading tainted evidence to make him look like the guilty party. "Greg Kading had them boxes at his house for 15 years in his attic doing all kinds of TV interviews." Keefe D asserted. "Them boxes should not be allowed. Them boxes should be allowed. It’s tainted evidence, everything. The man, he broke a proffer agreement and he broke the law, all kinds of stuff."

Keefe D Voiced Opposition To Specific Pieces Of Evidence

Judge Carli Kierny assured Keefe D that no evidence from the aforementioned boxes would be used. This proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back. The gangster lost his temper, and alleged that the prosecution had already used tainted evidence against him. "They just used something in them boxes," Keefe D yelled. "They just used something in them boxes! From 1996. They know that they did it." He proceeded to point at Palal and DiGiacomo and question their motives as prosecutors. He also criticized them for being corrupt. "They’re not only ugly on the outside, but they’re ugly on the inside," Keefe D asserted. "These two dudes right here."

Judge Kierney previously denied Davis's to make bail. The gangster's lawyer, Carl Arnold, filed for a reconsideration, but he currently remains behind bars. Kierney's reason for denying bail stemmed from her uncertainty as to whether Keefe D was profiting from his association with Tupac's death. Music exec Wack 100 offered to pay the gangster's bail, but Kierney rejected it on the grounds that she was dubious of where the money came from. "I also don’t find the defense has met the burden," she explained. "To show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder. Any evidence to contrary is not credible."