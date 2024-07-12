Wack 100 Recalls Telling Judge He Lies Online During Keefe D’s Bail Hearing

It's no secret that Wack 100 has said some wild things online, but according to him, not everything has been the truth. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about his involvement in Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bail hearing. He previously tried to bail him out, as he's currently in custody for his alleged involvement in 2Pac's murder. Unfortunately, the judge shot him down.

Reportedly, the judge wasn't convinced that he obtained the money legitimately. He insists that he did, however, and revealed that his online activity is not a reflection of his credibility during the hearing. "It's the Internet," he explained, noting how he tends to stretch the truth for engagement. Wack 100 says that he has all his ducks in a row financially, and speculates that he was simply shot down due to his own history with the judge and online persona.

Wack 100 Reflects On Keefe D's Bail Hearing

Wack went on to recall appearing in court in the past, using Blueface who he manages as an example. "I just think they're a little bothered... Remember Vlad, I've got a little history in that court," he explained, noting how he got Blueface bailed out when he was behind bars for alleged attempted murder, and later gave him a place to stay on house arrest.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wack discussed how the judge also questioned his motive for trying to bail Keefe D out, as he had previously boasted about working on a documentary about him. Due to this, he was unable to prove that he didn't have a business incentive in Keefe D's release. His documentary plans remain unclear at the time of writing. What do you think of Wack 100 claiming that he lies online to boost engagement? Are you surprised? What about a judge reportedly refusing to allow him to bail out Keefe D? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

