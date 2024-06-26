Wack 100 Testifies About His Keefe D Relationship After Paying His Bail In 2Pac Murder

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Wack 100 says Keefe D is a "monumental guy" in the community.

Wack 100 testified as to why he wants Duane "Keefe D" Davis out on bond during an appearance in court on Tuesday, arguing that he's a "monumental guy" in the community. He had attempted to pay off a chunk of Keefe's bail but a judge rejected the move over suspicions regarding his motivations and questions from where the money came. Wack claimed the funds came from his business, 100 Entertainment.

"I know him from passing. I know his son. We sat down and talked a few times in general about personal things when he was having his bout with cancer. Personal things, industry stuff. Just regular conversation,” Wack said. “He's always been a monumental guy in our community. And I've helped several people in our community, whether it was funerals, whether it was for bail."

Wack 100 Is Shown During Keefe D's Hearing

LAD VEGAS, NV - JUNE 25: Cash "Wack 100" Jones, who put up the bail for Duane. "Keffe D" Davis, is shown during an interview in a court hearing for Davis on June 25, 2024, at the Regional Justice. Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur. The judge denied Davis' request to be released on bond. (Photo by K.M. Cannon-Pool/Getty Images)

Judge Carli Kierny also suggested that Wack was only interested in landing an interview with Keefe. In response, Wack promised the interview would only occur after the trial ended. “It would have to be [after the trial],” he said. “It couldn’t go the other way, it couldn’t go the other way because if he’s guilty … he’s gonna be looked upon a certain way. If he’s innocent as I think he is and I know him to be understanding the case, then he’ll be looked at a total different way.”

Police arrested Keefe back in September of last year, 25 years after 2Pac's death. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 and Keefe D on HotNewHipHop.

