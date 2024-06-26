Drake Took "A Huge L" When YG Joined Kendrick Lamar For "The Pop Out" Wack 100 Admits

With the dust pretty much settled on the word sparring between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Wack 100 came clean on No Jumper. After originally anointing The Boy the winner at one point, the controversial artist manager admits that is no longer the case. According to HipHopDX, Wack 100 says that YG showing up to K-Dot's The Pop Out was a "huge L". The My Krazy Life MC was one of many special guests at the already iconic show. Tyler, The Creator, Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, and ScHoolboy Q, are just a few others to name. It truly was a uniting moment for the West Coast hip-hop scene and further proof for Wack 100 that Drake has lost.
In the short clip, he also feels that the Canadian megastar can never perform "Family Matters", especially the YG verse. "The West Coast is behind Kendrick. A huge L for Drake. The worst part about that was YG", Wack says. "[Drake] name-drops him. Drake can never perform that song (‘Family Matters’) and mention YG’s name".
Wack 100 Says Drake Got Gut Punched By YG
The hip-hop figure continues, "But he did that to himself cause if YG didn’t approve of that you got K-Dot looking at YG. Kendrick Lamar the biggest thing in the West Coast, so why the f*** would YG wanna be in bad standings with that?". As per usual, several fans online were confused at how this was a loss for Drake. "And Drake never said YG should side with him but that he is the guy that bang a set not Kendrick. The verse still has ground to me", one X user writes. Drake might still feel like this is a "twenty-v-one", but it seems pretty far-fetched that he was going to be able to win this duel.
