Drake Took "A Huge L" When YG Joined Kendrick Lamar For "The Pop Out" Wack 100 Admits

Wack 100 is confused by Drake.

With the dust pretty much settled on the word sparring between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Wack 100 came clean on No Jumper. After originally anointing The Boy the winner at one point, the controversial artist manager admits that is no longer the case. According to HipHopDX, Wack 100 says that YG showing up to K-Dot's The Pop Out was a "huge L". The My Krazy Life MC was one of many special guests at the already iconic show. Tyler, The Creator, Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch, and ScHoolboy Q, are just a few others to name. It truly was a uniting moment for the West Coast hip-hop scene and further proof for Wack 100 that Drake has lost.

In the short clip, he also feels that the Canadian megastar can never perform "Family Matters", especially the YG verse. "The West Coast is behind Kendrick. A huge L for Drake. The worst part about that was YG", Wack says. "[Drake] name-drops him. Drake can never perform that song (‘Family Matters’) and mention YG’s name".

Wack 100 Says Drake Got Gut Punched By YG

The hip-hop figure continues, "But he did that to himself cause if YG didn’t approve of that you got K-Dot looking at YG. Kendrick Lamar the biggest thing in the West Coast, so why the f*** would YG wanna be in bad standings with that?". As per usual, several fans online were confused at how this was a loss for Drake. "And Drake never said YG should side with him but that he is the guy that bang a set not Kendrick. The verse still has ground to me", one X user writes. Drake might still feel like this is a "twenty-v-one", but it seems pretty far-fetched that he was going to be able to win this duel.

What are your thoughts on Wack 100 saying that Drake took a massive loss when YG joined Kendrick Lamar at the Pop Out? Is this one of the more definitive beef defeats in hip-hop history? Why do you think Drake tried to get YG to side with him? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Wack 100, Drake, YG, and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

