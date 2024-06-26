Drake Took "A Huge L" When YG Joined Kendrick Lamar For "The Pop Out" Wack 100 Admits

Wack 100 is confused by Drake.

In the short clip, he also feels that the Canadian megastar can never perform "Family Matters", especially the YG verse. "The West Coast is behind Kendrick. A huge L for Drake. The worst part about that was YG", Wack says. "[Drake] name-drops him. Drake can never perform that song (‘Family Matters’) and mention YG’s name".

Wack 100 Says Drake Got Gut Punched By YG

The hip-hop figure continues, "But he did that to himself cause if YG didn’t approve of that you got K-Dot looking at YG. Kendrick Lamar the biggest thing in the West Coast, so why the f*** would YG wanna be in bad standings with that?". As per usual, several fans online were confused at how this was a loss for Drake. "And Drake never said YG should side with him but that he is the guy that bang a set not Kendrick. The verse still has ground to me", one X user writes. Drake might still feel like this is a "twenty-v-one", but it seems pretty far-fetched that he was going to be able to win this duel.