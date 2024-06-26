Keefe D Reveals His Cancer Has Returned Amid 2Pac's Murder Trial

BYCole Blake261 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, arrives in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D says jail is worsening his health problems.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is facing murder charges for the killing of 2Pac, says he's suffering from cancer and the conditions in jail are exacerbating his health problems. Appearing in court for a hearing on Tuesday, he attempted to get out on bond with the help of Wack 100. In pleading his case, he argued that his cancer had returned.

“I got cancer," he said candidly, "I been in jail eating processed food. I had colon cancer… they serve all this processed food, they don’t serve no fruit, it’s terrible. Fake potatoes, fake milk. Fake everything. It ain’t good for an ex-cancer patient. I got it again.”

Read More: Wack 100 Makes Judge In 2Pac's Murder Trial Suspicious By Attempting To Pay Keefe D’s Bail

Keefe D Appears In Court

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Keefe further argued: “They took me to the hospital on May 5. He came into my cell and said, ‘Hurry up and get dressed, you need emergency surgery.’ They referred me to my cancer doctor so I went and seen him on May 8 and he said, ‘I’ll get you to do a colonoscopy in a week, CT scan in two weeks, CT scan in three weeks.’ They haven’t came here to do nothing. I’m in a life situation and I will do anything to save my life.”

Keefe D Details His Struggles With Cancer

While Keefe and Wack were able to come up with the $750,000, the judge denied his bond request over suspicions as to where the money came from. Additionally, the court wasn't buying Wack's reasoning for wanting Keefe out. Be on the lookout for further updates on Duane "Keefe D" Davis on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals Why He's Interested In Bailing Out Keefe D

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac ShakurMusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing Delayed710
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"MusicWack 100 Makes Judge In 2Pac's Murder Trial Suspicious By Attempting To Pay Keefe D’s Bail1405
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURTMusicKeefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"2.0K
3rd Annual Streamy Awards - ShowMusicVanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His Death1.9K