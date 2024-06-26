Keefe D Reveals His Cancer Has Returned Amid 2Pac's Murder Trial

Keefe D says jail is worsening his health problems.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is facing murder charges for the killing of 2Pac, says he's suffering from cancer and the conditions in jail are exacerbating his health problems. Appearing in court for a hearing on Tuesday, he attempted to get out on bond with the help of Wack 100. In pleading his case, he argued that his cancer had returned.

“I got cancer," he said candidly, "I been in jail eating processed food. I had colon cancer… they serve all this processed food, they don’t serve no fruit, it’s terrible. Fake potatoes, fake milk. Fake everything. It ain’t good for an ex-cancer patient. I got it again.”

Keefe D Appears In Court

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Keefe further argued: “They took me to the hospital on May 5. He came into my cell and said, ‘Hurry up and get dressed, you need emergency surgery.’ They referred me to my cancer doctor so I went and seen him on May 8 and he said, ‘I’ll get you to do a colonoscopy in a week, CT scan in two weeks, CT scan in three weeks.’ They haven’t came here to do nothing. I’m in a life situation and I will do anything to save my life.”

Keefe D Details His Struggles With Cancer