Keefe D's Bail Payment Rejected Again After Financial Documents Lead To More Questions Than Answers

Keefe D is still trying to get out on bail.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny says she has more questions than answers after Duane “Keefe D” Davis attempted to provide additional financial records regarding his attempt to pay off his $750,000 bail. “I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” she said at a hearing in the case regarding the murder of Tupac Shakur on Tuesday.

Kierny says she recieved two identical letters from an entertainment company that supposedly supplied Wack 100 with the money. She noted that one of the signed names doesn't match anyone with ties to the company. Additionally, the second one had a misspelled name and return address for a doctor’s office.

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las. Vegas on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest drama surrounding Keefe's attempt at getting out on bail comes after Kierny previously rejected his attempt to get help from Wack 100. She felt Wack was only trying to get an interview out of Keefe. “I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” she said back in June. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to the contrary is not credible.”