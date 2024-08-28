Keefe D's Bail Payment Rejected Again After Financial Documents Lead To More Questions Than Answers

BYCole Blake280 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D is still trying to get out on bail.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny says she has more questions than answers after Duane “Keefe D” Davis attempted to provide additional financial records regarding his attempt to pay off his $750,000 bail. “I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” she said at a hearing in the case regarding the murder of Tupac Shakur on Tuesday.

Kierny says she recieved two identical letters from an entertainment company that supposedly supplied Wack 100 with the money. She noted that one of the signed names doesn't match anyone with ties to the company. Additionally, the second one had a misspelled name and return address for a doctor’s office.

Read More: Keefe D Reveals His Cancer Has Returned Amid 2Pac's Murder Trial

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las. Vegas on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The latest drama surrounding Keefe's attempt at getting out on bail comes after Kierny previously rejected his attempt to get help from Wack 100. She felt Wack was only trying to get an interview out of Keefe. “I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” she said back in June. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to the contrary is not credible.”

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case. His trial will begin on March 17. Be on the lookout for further updates on Duane “Keefe D” Davis and the trial for the killing of 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 2Pac Murder Trial: Keefe D Isn't Giving Up On Getting Bond Despite Wack 100's Attempt Falling Through

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...