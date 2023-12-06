2Pac
- MusicSuge Knight Clowned For Posting Intimate 2Pac Shower PhotoSuge also made sure to tag Jada Pinkett Smith.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Confessed To 2Pac Killing, Former Cop AllegesA retired cop has shed new light on the murder of 2Pac.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeefe D's Nephew Bragged About Murdering 2Pac, Retired Cop AllegesAccording to Robert Ladd, informants gave authorities Orlando Anderson's name within days of 2Pac's shooting.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUnforgettable Frankie Beverly Samples In Hip HopThe Maze frontrunner has significantly contributed to Hip Hop some fire rap tracks. By Demi Phillips
- Music2pac Ticket Autographed By The Late Rapper To Be Auctioned OffIt comes from a 1992 concert he performed in San Francisco. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKeefe D Hires New Lawyer Ahead Of 2Pac Murder TrialKeefe D has ditched his public defenders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKatt Williams Reveals Plan For 2Pac Posthumous Album Featuring Cardi B & MoreSuge Knight says that Cardi B is the "female version of 2Pac."By Cole Blake
- MusicKeefe D Claims Diddy Put Hit On Tupac For $1M In New Audio Used In CourtWhile the audio doesn't feature the Bad Boy mogul's voice, it does feature Keefe laughing about his involvement with Vegas cops.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAllen Hughes Praises 2Pac For His "Female-Centric" SongsHughes said that "Brenda's Got A Baby" was simply something no other male rapper was doing.By Ben Mock
- MusicWack 100 Explains Why Keefe D Won't Be Convicted In 2Pac Murder CaseWack 100 is confident in what is going to happen.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing DelayedKeefe D will have to wait another week for his bail hearing.By Cole Blake
- MusicSuge Knight On Tupac & Keefe D: "'Pac Finally Gettin' Justice" Despite Defending KeefeThe Death Row boss had some explaining to do, especially considering that he previously defended 'Pac's accused killer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"Keefe D says the truthfulness of his interviews on 2Pac's death are unverified and were done for entertainment.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Sports A Dress On 2Pac's Original "Makaveli" Back CoverThe artwork also throws some shade at Biggie.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipSuge Knight Accuses Jimmy Iovine Of Turning 2Pac's Mom Against Him"She died without knowing the truth," Suge Knight claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Music2Pac's Father Calls Keefe D A "Pawn" Used By Death Row Or The Government"It’s not the truth," Billy Garland says of Keefe D's arrest.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicVanilla Ice Recalls 2Pac Labeling Him "Great" & Admits He Knows "Too Much" About His DeathVanilla Ice recently reflected on his friendship with the late 2Pac.By Cole Blake