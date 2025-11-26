De La Soul Reveals What Ignited Their Beef With 2Pac

BY Caroline Fisher 108 Views
During a recent interview, De La Soul's Posdnuos discussed the group's feud with 2Pac, revealing that it all started with a music video.

2Pac wasn't exactly on the best of terms with De La Soul when he passed away tragically in September of 1996. During a recent interview with Ambrosia For Heads, Posdnuos explained why this is, revealing that it all started with the release of the group's “Ego Trippin’” video. Apparently, 2Pac was under the impression that they were mocking his "I Get Around" visuals, but this was not the case.

“2Pac we had an issue with because when we did the ‘Ego Trippin’’ video, he unfortunately thought we were mimicking and trying to make fun of the ‘I Get Around’ video,” he explained. “He was very disappointed… He reached out to his manager and the people at Tommy Boy at the time and was like, ‘Yo, man, I love those dudes. I didn’t know they had an issue.’”

While Posdnuos says he tried to reach out to 2Pac to clear the air, the late icon was occupied dealing with a legal issue in Atlanta at the time.

Read More: Nas Shows Utmost Respect To Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA & More On De La Soul Snippet

De La Soul Cabin In The Sky

They never ended up connecting, and in July of 1996, De La Soul released Stakes Is High. Some artists took the criticisms in the album personally, including 2Pac. Ultimately, he fired back on his own songs, like “Against All Odds” from The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. “Look at De La Soul tryna player-hate on my sh*t, n***a, eat a fat dick!” he raps.

2Pac called them out on his unreleased song "Watch Ya Mouth" too, accusing them of having a problem with "hard sh*t."

De La Soul's latest comments about 2Pac come just a few days after the release of their ninth studio album, Cabin In The Sky. The project boasts features from the likes of Killer Mike, Black Thought, Common, Slick Rick, and more. On the track "Run It Back!!," Nas even gives shoutouts to various other artists, including SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and Doechii.

Read More: Mass Appeal Drops Timelines For Nas, DJ Premier, Big L & De La Soul Albums

