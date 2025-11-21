Cabin In The Sky – Album by De La Soul

This is the group's first release in 9 years.

De La Soul returns with Cabin In The Sky, the group’s first full-length release since 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody… and their first album following the 2023 passing of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur (Trugoy the Dove). The project, out now via Mass Appeal, carries a reflective, low-end-warmth that feels like both a tribute and a rebirth. Throughout 20-track project, Cabin In The Sky acts as a true bridge between eras. Moreover, it reaffirms De La Soul’s impact on alternative hip-hop while highlighting how far the group has evolved.

Additionally, the production lineup is stacked. DJ Premier, Super Dave, and Pete Rock shape the album’s soulful backbone, while guest features from Killer Mike, Yukimi of Little Dragon, Common, Nas, and Black Thought bring depth. This project also marks the sixth release under Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It campaign, featuring new music from seven legendary acts including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier.

Release Date: November 15, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Cabin In The Sky

Tracklist for Cabin In The Sky
  1. Cabin Talk (album intro) – De La Soul, Giancarlo Esposito
  2. YUHDONTSTOP – De La Soul
  3. Sunny Storms – De La Soul
  4. Good Health – De La Soul
  5. Will Be – De La Soul, Yummy Bingham
  6. The Package – De La Soul
  7. A Quick 16 for Mama – De La Soul, Killer Mike
  8. Just How It Is (Sometimes) – De La Soul, Jay Pharoah, Gareth Donkin
  9. Cruel Summers Bring FIRE LIFE!! – De La Soul, Yukimi
  10. Day In The Sun (Gettin’ wit U) – De La Soul, Q-Tip, Yummy Bingham
  11. Run It Back!! – De La Soul, Nas
  12. Different World – De La Soul, Gina Loring
  13. Patty Cake – De La Soul
  14. The Silent Life Of A Truth – De La Soul
  15. EN EFF – De La Soul, Black Thought
  16. Believe (In Him) – De La Soul, STOUT, K. Butler & The Collective
  17. Yours – De La Soul, Common, Slick Rick
  18. Palm Of His Hands – De La Soul, Bilal
  19. Cabin In The Sky – De La Soul
  20. Don’t Push Me – De La Soul
