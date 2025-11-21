Cabin In The Sky – Album by De La Soul

De La Soul returns with Cabin In The Sky, the group’s first full-length release since 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody… and their first album following the 2023 passing of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur (Trugoy the Dove). The project, out now via Mass Appeal, carries a reflective, low-end-warmth that feels like both a tribute and a rebirth. Throughout 20-track project, Cabin In The Sky acts as a true bridge between eras. Moreover, it reaffirms De La Soul’s impact on alternative hip-hop while highlighting how far the group has evolved.