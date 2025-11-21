Cabin In The Sky – Album by De La Soul

De La Soul returns with Cabin In The Sky, the group’s first full-length release since 2016’s And the Anonymous Nobody… and their first album following the 2023 passing of founding member David Jude Jolicoeur (Trugoy the Dove). The project, out now via Mass Appeal, carries a reflective, low-end-warmth that feels like both a tribute and a rebirth. Throughout 20-track project, Cabin In The Sky acts as a true bridge between eras. Moreover, it reaffirms De La Soul’s impact on alternative hip-hop while highlighting how far the group has evolved.
Additionally, the production lineup is stacked. DJ Premier, Super Dave, and Pete Rock shape the album’s soulful backbone, while guest features from Killer Mike, Yukimi of Little Dragon, Common, Nas, and Black Thought bring depth. This project also marks the sixth release under Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It campaign, featuring new music from seven legendary acts including Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas/DJ Premier.
Release Date: November 15, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Cabin In The Sky
Tracklist for Cabin In The Sky
- Cabin Talk (album intro) – De La Soul, Giancarlo Esposito
- YUHDONTSTOP – De La Soul
- Sunny Storms – De La Soul
- Good Health – De La Soul
- Will Be – De La Soul, Yummy Bingham
- The Package – De La Soul
- A Quick 16 for Mama – De La Soul, Killer Mike
- Just How It Is (Sometimes) – De La Soul, Jay Pharoah, Gareth Donkin
- Cruel Summers Bring FIRE LIFE!! – De La Soul, Yukimi
- Day In The Sun (Gettin’ wit U) – De La Soul, Q-Tip, Yummy Bingham
- Run It Back!! – De La Soul, Nas
- Different World – De La Soul, Gina Loring
- Patty Cake – De La Soul
- The Silent Life Of A Truth – De La Soul
- EN EFF – De La Soul, Black Thought
- Believe (In Him) – De La Soul, STOUT, K. Butler & The Collective
- Yours – De La Soul, Common, Slick Rick
- Palm Of His Hands – De La Soul, Bilal
- Cabin In The Sky – De La Soul
- Don’t Push Me – De La Soul