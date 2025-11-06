The Package - Song by De La Soul

De La Soul is one of the most legendary hip-hop groups of all time. They are beloved by the fans, and when they drop new music, fans are going to gravitate towards it. In fact, as part of the new Mass Appeal rollout, De La Soul will be dropping a new album. The project is called Cabin In The Sky and is a tribute to Trugoy The Dove. To help promote this new album, the group has dropped off a fresh single called "The Package." As you can imagine, this is a gorgeous song with all of the elements that make De La Soul who they are. If you love the group, then you are going to adore this latest effort.
Release Date: November 6, 2025
Genre: Hip-hop
Album: Cabin In The Sky