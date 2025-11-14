Day In The Sun (Gettin' Wit U) - Song by De La Soul featuring Q-Tip & Yummy Bingham

De La Soul are one of the most beloved and legendary rap groups of all time. Soon, they will be dropping a new album called Cabin In The Sky, and the fans could not be more excited. We recently got a song called "The Package," and it was an immediate hit with supporters. However, today, we got another song from De La Soul. This time, we got the track called "Day In The Sun." It is an upbeat, positive, and sugary sweet song that fans can enjoy. It features Q-Tip and Yummy Bingham. If you want to get yourself in a good mood, then definitely give this track a listen.
Release Date: November 14
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Cabin In The Sky