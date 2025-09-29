Kash Patel Tells People To Stop Mourning "Terrorist" Assata Shakur

FBI Director Kash Patel called out people mourning Assata Shakur on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, labeling her a "terrorist." He shared an image of her on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list and cited the death of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster.

As caught by TMZ, Patel wrote: "Joanne Chesimard didn’t 'fight for justice.' She murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood, then fled to Cuba to escape accountability. The FBI never stopped calling her what she was: a terrorist. Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service."

Users on social media had mixed reactions to Patel's post. "She’ll go down in history as a legend. He’ll go down as Donald trump flunkie who was bad at his job," one person replied. Another wrote: "RIP Assata Shakur who was wrongfully convicted in 1977. You passed in peace and not a slave to the evil corrupt US system. Your legacy will continue on."

Assata Shakur's Legacy

Assata Shakur passed away in Cuba at the age of 78, the country's Foreign Ministry announced last week. Her cause of death was listed as “health ailments and her advanced age.” Assata's daughter, Kakuya, confirmed the news in a post on Facebook. "At approximately 1:15 PM on September 25th, my mother, Assata Shakur, took her last earthly breath. Words cannot describe the depth of loss that I am feeling at this time," she wrote. "I want to thank you for your loving prayers that continue to anchor me in the strength that I need in this moment. My spirit is overflowing in unison with all of you who are grieving with me at this time."