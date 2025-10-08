Kash Patel has claimed that there are over 100,000 gang members in the city of Chicago. He shared the figure while speaking with Fox News on Tuesday after visiting the city, where the Donald Trump administration is preparing to deploy soldiers from the Illinois and Texas National Guards.

“When I was there today … we learned that the Chicago city streets have 110,000 gang members. That’s right. You heard me right," Patel, who serves as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said on the network, as caught by Newsweek. "They had 1,200 shootings this year alone, 360 homicides. When politicians choose to side with those metrics and not with their citizenry—thank God we have President Trump and this Department of Justice and this FBI going in there and crushing violent crime.”

National Guard In Chicago

As for the National Guard, approximately 500 troops landed at the Army Reserve center, about an hour southwest of Chicago, earlier this week, according to NBC News. The move has proven extremely controversial with numerous politicians, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, labeling it unconstitutional.