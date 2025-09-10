Charlie Kirk Shot In The Neck During Utah Valley University Speech

Right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. According to Fox 13, a suspect is already in police custody. The extent of Kirk's injuries remains unclear.

About 20 minutes into Kirk's speech, a bullet struck him from approximately 200 yards away, school officials confirmed to the outlet. Graphic videos of the incident have been circulating online, but no further details are available.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a social media post that his agency is actively monitoring the situation. "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," he wrote. "Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

President Donald Trump also addressed the incident in a post on Truth Social. "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" he wrote.

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Trump isn't the only politician to have spoken out. As caught by CNN, both of Utah's senators, Mike Lee and John Curtis, have put out statements as well. “I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there,” Lee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Curtis also wrote on the platform: “My heart goes out to Charlie, those in attendance, and their families. We are praying for his safety and the well-being of everyone impacted. My team and I will continue to gather more information as it becomes available and are closely monitoring the situation. I am grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and first responders working to secure the campus."