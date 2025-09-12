Authorities have allegedly identified a suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk as a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson. Citing several senior law enforcement officials, NBC News reported the update on Friday morning. They added that a member of his family turned him in to the authorities.

Donald Trump first confirmed that authorities had apprehended a suspect in the killing. He made the announcement “with a high degree of certainty” on Friday morning while speaking with Fox News. “I think we’re in great shape. He’s in custody," he revealed. “Essentially somebody that was very close to him turned him in."

The president added that he was only informed of the updates minutes before sitting down for the interview. In turn, he admitted that details may change. “But you know, the facts are the facts. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for. But they drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now,” Trump said. “... I hope he gets the death penalty.”

On Thursday, authorities released several images of a man they believed to be the suspect and asked for help identifying him. A news conference about the latest information in the investigation is currently scheduled for 9:30 AM.

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect

Kirk was shot in the neck during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He had closely aligned himself with Donald Trump throughout the 2024 Presidential Election. Trump has credited him with playing a key role in winning over young voters on several occasions.

The shooter was approximately 200 yards away from Kirk during his speech. Quickly afterward, graphic videos of the incident began circulating on social media. Further speaking with Fox News on Friday, Trump said that he didn't watch any of them. "I didn't watch, I didn't want to watch, I heard about it," he said. "I would have never made a good doctor. Let me put it that way ... No, I mean ... I heard enough."