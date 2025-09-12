Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Identified As 22-Year-Old Utah Man Tyler Robinson

BY Cole Blake 987 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FILES-US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk (R) speaks on stage with President Donald Trump at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10, 2025 in a murder that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States. Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk, 31, had died from his injuries. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Authorities have allegedly identified a suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk as a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson. Citing several senior law enforcement officials, NBC News reported the update on Friday morning. They added that a member of his family turned him in to the authorities.

Donald Trump first confirmed that authorities had apprehended a suspect in the killing. He made the announcement “with a high degree of certainty” on Friday morning while speaking with Fox News. “I think we’re in great shape. He’s in custody," he revealed. “Essentially somebody that was very close to him turned him in."

The president added that he was only informed of the updates minutes before sitting down for the interview. In turn, he admitted that details may change. “But you know, the facts are the facts. We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for. But they drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now,” Trump said. “... I hope he gets the death penalty.”

On Thursday, authorities released several images of a man they believed to be the suspect and asked for help identifying him. A news conference about the latest information in the investigation is currently scheduled for 9:30 AM.

Read More: Comedy Central Pulls "South Park" Episode After Charlie Kirk’s Death

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect

Kirk was shot in the neck during a speech at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He had closely aligned himself with Donald Trump throughout the 2024 Presidential Election. Trump has credited him with playing a key role in winning over young voters on several occasions.

The shooter was approximately 200 yards away from Kirk during his speech. Quickly afterward, graphic videos of the incident began circulating on social media. Further speaking with Fox News on Friday, Trump said that he didn't watch any of them. "I didn't watch, I didn't want to watch, I heard about it," he said. "I would have never made a good doctor. Let me put it that way ... No, I mean ... I heard enough."

Read More: Charlie Kirk Dead At 31 After Utah Valley University Shooting

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 1 Politics Charlie Kirk Dead At 31 After Utah Valley University Shooting 2.1K
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Comedy Central Pulls "South Park" Episode After Charlie Kirk’s Death 1018
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Politics Charlie Kirk Shot In The Neck During Utah Valley University Speech 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.5K
Comments 6