Tyler Robinson’s Mugshot Goes Viral Amid Charlie Kirk Murder Investigation

BY Caroline Fisher 1016 Views
Tyler Robinson Mugshot Charlie Kirk Political News
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JULY 31: Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks before Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) gives remarks at a campaign rally at Arizona Christian University on July 31, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Vance has traveled to cities across the Southwest to attend rallies this week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A 22-year-old Utah man named Tyler Robinson has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting.

It's been two days since conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, and a suspect is now in custody. NBC reports that 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson is believed to have pulled the trigger, and his mugshot is now making its rounds online. Utah Governor Spencer Cox shared the news during a press conference this morning. He confirmed that the arrest was made after analyzing security footage, speaking to Robinson's family, and more.

According to Cox, a family member of Robinson's told a friend that he insinuated he allegedly committed the murder. This prompted them to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Robinson's family says he's "become more political in recent years."

“The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner prior to September 10, and in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU," Cox added. "They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints he had."

Charlie Kirk Shooting

News of a suspect being taken into custody comes shortly after President Donald Trump announced plans to honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans feel at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” he said at the Pentagon. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”

“The date of the ceremony will be announced,” he added. “And I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”

Kirk's passing has earned a variety of reactions from the public. While most agree that his murder was an unnecessary act of violence, others are celebrating it. This has prompted Stephen A Smith, Dr. Umar, and more to speak out against those making light of the shooting.

