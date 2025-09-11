The individual responsible for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event is still at large. Now, the FBI is asking for the public's help finding him. Today, they released two photos of who they describe as a “person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk," as shared by The Shade Room. The images appear to show a young man in sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a black long-sleeved shirt with what looks like an American flag on it.

The government agency is offering a reward of up to $100K for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the gunman. Reportedly, the ammunition used in the deadly shooting had "engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

President Donald Trump announced the conservative activist's passing in a post on Truth Social yesterday (September 10) shortly after the shooting. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the post began. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Read More: Styles P Catches Heat As Fans Accuse Him Of Mocking Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Today, Trump also announced that Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans feel at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” he stated. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”