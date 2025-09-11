FBI Reveals New Photos Of Person Of Interest In Charlie Kirk Murder

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 15: Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
New images of a person of interest in Charlie Kirk's shooting death show a young man in a shirt with what looks like an American flag on it.

The individual responsible for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University event is still at large. Now, the FBI is asking for the public's help finding him. Today, they released two photos of who they describe as a “person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk," as shared by The Shade Room. The images appear to show a young man in sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a black long-sleeved shirt with what looks like an American flag on it.

The government agency is offering a reward of up to $100K for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the gunman. Reportedly, the ammunition used in the deadly shooting had "engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology."

President Donald Trump announced the conservative activist's passing in a post on Truth Social yesterday (September 10) shortly after the shooting. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," the post began. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Charlie Kirk Shooting

Today, Trump also announced that Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

“Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans feel at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk,” he stated. “Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”

After revealing his plans to honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Trump continued to speak highly of him. “The date of the ceremony will be announced,” he concluded, “and I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd.”

