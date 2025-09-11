Styles P Catches Heat As Fans Accuse Him Of Mocking Charlie Kirk

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Styles P made a post that several people interpreted as a subtle diss in Kirk's direction. The MC made a joint Instagram post featuring Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo. "You be aight !!! We in the mix !!!!!" read the caption.

The timing of the post, combined with Styles' own history of engaging with more left-leaning ideology, led fans to believe that it was a reference to the hottest news topic of the day.

It also did not help that Styles originally used Uncle Murda's song "Cam'ron Voice." On the song, Murda raps about people in the streets being shot in front of their kids.

"if you referring to the man who got shot and killed on tv in front of his wife and kids you a super duper bozo," wrote one user. "Yea knock that s**t off . If the opportunity arises I’ll show you something," wrote another in a comment that is surely against Instagram's terms of service. The rest of the comments were largely supportive of Styles P and the others in the photo. Styles apologized for the song choice, dismissing it as a bit of an oversight on his part.

“Nah That was a genuine mistake.. I was just showing @unclemurda and @tonyyayo that I knew how to throw up a collab post fast … ask them!! My word! Then I was like why people bugging ?? The universe tried to line me,” Styles wrote in a post shortly after the original. “One thing about me .. if and when I say something stupid I don’t mind taking ownership for it !!! That was crazy though I must admit !!!”

Charlie Kirk Death

Of course, the biggest story of Wednesday (September 10) was the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The 31-year-old conservative pundit and Turning Point USA founder embarked on the first of a 14-college speaking tour, where he would debate those with opposing views on several issues, this first date being at Utah Valley University. A shooter from an estimated 200 yards away fired one shot, which hit him in the neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead not long after.

As of writing, the FBI detained two separate suspects, neither of whom were actually their intended target. This means that the shooter is still at large.