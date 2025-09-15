Charleston White Trolls Miami Residents Over Charlie Kirk's Murder

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro in the Oval Office of the White House on May 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has announced Pirro, a former Fox News personality, judge, prosecutor, and politician, after losing support in the Senate for his first choice, Ed Martin, over his views on the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Political commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday.

Charleston White joked about Charlie Kirk's murder while driving around Florida in a video circulating on social media. In doing so, he laughs about Tyler Robinson being the prime suspect in the case, noting that the 22-year-old is white.

"Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy," White yells while driving by residents. "I just want to remind you, Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy. What the f*ck can they say? He was taken out by his own little white babies... We having fun and living life. Don't nobody give a damn about Kirk but y'all."

It isn't the first time White has gone viral on social media for laughing about Kirk's death. "I don't give a f**k about Kirk's death," Charleston White said in a previous video. "N***a, I don't give a f**k about no white man dying. [...] I don't give a f**k about no white boy dying, I don't give a f**k about no peckerwood. [...] F**k his kids, I don't give a f**k about that white boy's kids. [...] F**k Charlie Kirk's babies. All the poor n***as that's died? [...] I don't give a f**k about white on white crime. White people don’t care about Black on Black crime. F**k that white boy and his death. 'He had two kids.' So? King Von did too. F**k his babies too. N***a, I'm having fun."

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect

Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday. Days later, authorities identified a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect in the investigation.

Several politicians shared tributes for Kirk on social media in the wake of his death. President Donald Trump even addressed the situation in a post on his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

