Charleston White Trolls Miami Residents Over Charlie Kirk's Murder

Charleston White joked about Charlie Kirk's murder while driving around Florida in a video circulating on social media. In doing so, he laughs about Tyler Robinson being the prime suspect in the case, noting that the 22-year-old is white.

"Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy," White yells while driving by residents. "I just want to remind you, Charlie Kirk was killed by his own guy. What the f*ck can they say? He was taken out by his own little white babies... We having fun and living life. Don't nobody give a damn about Kirk but y'all."

It isn't the first time White has gone viral on social media for laughing about Kirk's death. "I don't give a f**k about Kirk's death," Charleston White said in a previous video. "N***a, I don't give a f**k about no white man dying. [...] I don't give a f**k about no white boy dying, I don't give a f**k about no peckerwood. [...] F**k his kids, I don't give a f**k about that white boy's kids. [...] F**k Charlie Kirk's babies. All the poor n***as that's died? [...] I don't give a f**k about white on white crime. White people don’t care about Black on Black crime. F**k that white boy and his death. 'He had two kids.' So? King Von did too. F**k his babies too. N***a, I'm having fun."

Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect

Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, last Wednesday. Days later, authorities identified a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect in the investigation.