Charleston White Mocks Charlie Kirk's Death And Family After HBCU Incident

Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk, center, debates students during his American Comeback Tour event held at the Humanities Amphitheatre on the University of Tennessee's campus in Knoxville on Thursday, March 13, 2025. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Charleston White used his recent experience getting chased off an HBCU campus to make light of Charlie Kirk's murder.

The murder of Charlie Kirk at a Utah Valley University earlier this week (Wednesday, September 10) shocked the world, and a slew of random media personalities like Charleston White addressed the matter. His words, however, were not at all sympathetic.

Rather, White said he doesn't care at all about the conservative political figure's death, arguing that white people don't have any sympathy either for the deaths of Black people in the United States. The Menace caught a clip of him talking from his car on Twitter.

"I don't give a f**k about Kirk's death," Charleston White expressed. "N***a, I don't give a f**k about no white man dying. [...] I don't give a f**k about no white boy dying, I don't give a f**k about no peckerwood. [...] F**k his kids, I don't give a f**k about that white boy's kids. [...] F**k Charlie Kirk's babies. All the poor n***as that's died? [...] I don't give a f**k about white on white crime. White people don’t care about Black on Black crime. F**k that white boy and his death. 'He had two kids.' So? King Von did too. F**k his babies too. N***a, I'm having fun."

Tyler Robinson Charlie Kirk

Then, Charleston White brought up his recent HBCU incident. For those unaware, Tougaloo College students in Mississippi reportedly chased him off for racist remarks.

"Didn’t nobody shoot me on the college campus," White remarked. "That’s why they need to stay off them white folk campuses. Had he been to an HBCU, they just would've just recorded it. They think I care about a white man getting killed. N***a, I killed a white man. [...] He should've had protection. [...] I don't even like Trump, I just be bulls***ting. Well, I do, but I don't. I don't give a f**k about white people and their problems."

Amid the investigation into Charlie Kirk's murder and its alleged perpetrator Tyler Robinson, we're sure folks will have a lot of other things to say. After all, this shocking event clearly transcended its political barriers into wider media and pop culture conversation. Hopefully no further acts of violence emerge as a result of this, or from the debate around the matter.

