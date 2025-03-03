Charleston White Calls For Russia To "Blow Up" Ukraine During Unhinged Rant On Vladimir Putin

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Aug 2, 2012; London, United Kingdom; Russian president Vladimir Putin during the men's 100kg final in the London 2012 Olympic Games at ExCel-North Arena 2. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charleston White's comments follow U.S. president Donald Trump's disastrous meeting with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Charleston White is always catching headlines for something ridiculous or incendiary that he did, said, supported, or opposed... Especially in politics. You probably already saw United States president Donald Trump and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the U.S. White House to discuss a ceasefire in the latter country's war with Russia, who has been invading them since 2022. Long story short, it was a disaster in which Trump disrespected Zelensky. But White caused controversy by expressing apathy over both, with particular disdain for Ukranians.

"I just want to say to everybody, f**k Ukraine," Charleston White remarked controversially once again. "We don’t give a damn about Vladimir Putin going over there, bombing them people. F**k them people. [...] F**k Ukraine. We don’t give a damn about Russia or Ukraine. Not no n***a. [...] They didn’t have nobody when we needed somebody for Tamir Rice. [...] Is the clubs open this weekend? When is the next pair of Michael Jordan tennis shoes coming out? We don't give a f**k if Russia wipe out Ukraine tonight. I’m a fan of Vladimir Putin. I think he the baddest world leader in the world. I like him and [Kim Jong Un], and Muammar Gaddafi, but they killed Gaddafi. F**k Ukraine, blow it up. [...] F**k them people and f**k who die over there tonight."

Who Is Charleston White?

Of course, Charleston White's points tie back to his usual talking points about the Black community, but their framing really obfuscated his point. Also, he didn't need to abhorrently advocate for the destruction of Ukraine on Russia's behalf in order to call attention to injustices against Black people in the United States. We will see if White doubles down on these antics or if this is just what he wanted to rant about this week.

For those unaware, Charleston White is a popular social media personality, YouTuber, commentator, actor, and more. He mostly garners attention and flack for his controversial views on popular topics and issues in the Black community, which often lean more conservative. This Russia and Ukraine rant is just the latest example, as he still tied this back to the issues facing Black people today.

