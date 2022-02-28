Ukraine
- Pop CultureMilos Bikovic Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Discover Milos Bikovic's path, his dynamic career in film, his resilience amid challenges, and his lasting influence on the arts.ByRain Adams872 Views
- MusicBusta Rhymes Song Used By Ukraine To Taunt RussiaThe rapper's music is now the voice of the Ukrainian opposition to Russian forces.ByNoah Grant3.7K Views
- ViralUkrainian And Russian Delegates Fight After Flag-Stealing IncidentA Ukrainian delegate didn't stand for some Russian disrespect at recent grain talksByBen Mock1069 Views
- TechJoe Biden Compares Current Nuclear Risk To 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy," POTUS stated this week.ByHayley Hynes2.8K Views
- SocietyRussian Rapper Commits Suicide, Refused To Go To WarThe tragic act was in protest of the Russian military, particularly the war against Ukraine.ByGabriel Bras Nevares9.8K Views
- StreetwearNike Announces Full Exit From RussiaThe sportswear brand has announced its leave from the country following the invasion of Ukraine.ByBen de Lemos1.5K Views
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Slams Biden's Decision To Send $1B To Ukraine After UvaldeBoosie believes that schools should have snipers to prevent school shootings. ByAron A.3.8K Views
- Pop CultureUkrainian President Zelensky Makes Surprise Speech At 2022 Grammy AwardsUkrainian President Zelensky spoke at the Grammy Awards, Sunday.ByCole Blake3.4K Views
- PoliticsJoe Biden Says Vladimir Putin “Cannot Remain In Power,” During Scathing SpeechJoe Biden slammed Vladimir Putin during a speech in Poland, Saturday.ByCole Blake4.4K Views
- GramFat Joe Shares Video Of Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Listening To His Music"Lean Back" remains an international anthem. ByAron A.6.5K Views
- SportsBrittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty; Court Extends Time In JailAfter pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges, a Russian court has extended Brittney Griner's stay in jail. ByBrianna Lawson3.0K Views
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reaffirms That U.S. Will Not Engage In War With Russia Over UkraineJoe Biden says that the U.S. will not be involved in a war with Russia over Ukraine.ByCole Blake5.0K Views
- SportsA Local Russian TV Station Releases New Image Of Brittney GrinerA month after her arrest in Russia, a local TV station released a new image of Brittney Griner.ByBrianna Lawson10.7K Views
- PoliticsSean Penn Recalls Experience On The Ukraine-Poland Border While Filming New DocumentarySean Penn recently discussed his experience on the Ukraine-Poland border.ByCole Blake1.5K Views
- SportsBrittney Griner's Wife Speaks Out As WNBA Star Is Detained In RussiaBrittney Griner's wife has spoken out after the WNBA star was detained in Russia.ByCole Blake4.8K Views
- SportsJake Paul Jokes About Vladimir Putin Fight Amid Russia-Ukraine WarThe fight everyone wants to see.ByAlexander Cole2.3K Views
- SportsTyson Fury Reacts To Ukrainian Boxers Joining War Against RussiaSome of the most famous Ukrainian boxers are willing to fight for their country.ByAlexander Cole4.2K Views
- SportsFIFA Suspends Russian Teams From Soccer Making Them Ineligible For World CupFIFA and UEFA issued a statement saying they are in "full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine."ByErika Marie1.7K Views