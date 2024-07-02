Kanye West Is Now An "Enemy Of Ukraine" After Traveling To Moscow

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Kanye West aka Ye is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)
Kanye West's trip to Moscow didn't sit well with Ukraine.

Kanye West has been declared an “enemy of Ukraine” after traveling to Russia to celebrate the birthday of Yeezy fashion designer Gosha Rubchinsky. The designation comes from the website, Myrotvorets, which tracks people who “have signs of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, human security, and the international law.” It was set up by politician George Tuka.

For Ye's listing, the site writes: “Propaganda of war. Visit to the capital of the occupiers during the invasion of the sovereign territory of Ukraine. The money spent by Ye in the so-called Moscow by taxes will be spent on the murder of civilians of Ukraine. Hidden support for aggression and murder of civilians of Ukraine.”

Kanye West Attends Berlin Fashion Week

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Fans have spotted Ye on several occasions since he arrived in Russia. A large crowd awaited his departure from a hotel in Moscow, earlier this week. In addition to meeting with Rubchinsky, it's unclear what else he has planned for his time in the country. He previously praised its leader, Vladimir Putin, during an interview with Drink Champs, last year. In doing so, he described himself as “Young Putin” and added: “Culture is an oil. Culture is an energy, and I’m the king of culture for the past 20 and the next 2,000 years.”

Kanye West Becomes An Enemy Of Ukraine

West's trip to Moscow comes after a group of former employees filed a lawsuit against him claiming he and former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos fostered “a racist environment." Additionally, Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, is alleged to have sent “one worker a file-sharing link containing hardcore sexual activity." Yiannopoulos has already denied the accusations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West as well as Russia and Ukraine on HotNewHipHop.

