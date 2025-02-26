Charleston White Vows He Will Embarrass "Sellout" Shannon Sharpe If He Goes On "Club Shay Shay"

Charleston White apparently has some beef with Shannon Sharpe and he feels the sports media personality is not all that he's made up to be. The controversial content creator and influencer recently went on The Danza Project for an interview and tore him a part. The hosts on the platform asked him if he would ever go on Club Shay Shay and here's what he had to say. "Yeah, I would go. But I'm not owed nothing from them n****s. Them n****s is in the fraternity. They're in the boy's club," he says. White goes on to explain in more detail, "He's not known for doing nothing."

"He's known for talking about people that's putting in work. I came to the internet. I came to be known and famous for attacking our Black celebrities." After that stretch of statements is when Charleston White really begins to rip into Shannon Sharpe. He labels the NFL Hall-of-Famer a "Black sellout," although he has a more derogatory word for it. "These aren't our revolutionaries. These aren't our Black people who Malcom [X] and them fought with... That's why they get the big platforms, and it seem like they're the gatekeepers."

Then, Charleston further differentiates himself from Shannon, calling him a "house n****" and himself a "field n****." Overall, he feels that the First Take personality is a fake and never really worked hard for what he's accomplished. Moreover, because White's has spoken out against people like Sharpe (in his eyes), he feels he would never get asked to be on their platforms. However, he's more than confident that he could "embarrass" him if he ever does. He feels if Shannon were to start pressing him on the things he said about other people like Gillie and Wallo, he'd be walking into a trap. He believes he doesn't have anything bad on his record in comparison to Kobe Bryant, Joe Budden and a few other people he lists off.