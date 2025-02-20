Wallo Is Furious About Conspiracy Theories Involving Gillie Da Kid’s Late Son

Wallo passionately shut down various unfounded conspiracy theories about Gillie Da Kid’s late son during a new inteview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. The conversation began with Wallo recalling the brutal moment he had to break the news to his cousin that his son, YNG Cheese, had been killed. “Our people call me, he say, ‘Listen, he [YNG Cheese] ain’t make it,’” Wallo said. “So I’m like this. I put the phone down, put it in my pocket. I attempted to walk out of the emergency room. Gil said, ‘What happened, cuz? What’s up, cuz? What’s going on, cuz?’ And I’m walking, and he keep following me. He said, ‘Cuz, what’s up? What’s up?’ And I grabbed him, I said, ‘He gone.’ That was the most craziest sh*t I ever had to do.”

From there, he responded to the numerous conspiracy theories that implied Cheese was a sacrifice for the Illuminati. “Black people love Black failure,” he remarked. “And Black success only comes when you do something crazy. White success is, ‘Oh, he’s great, he’s smart. Bill Gates, he’s smart. Jeff Bezos, he’s smart. Elon Musk, he’s smart.’ You Black, you sold your soul. A lot of our people don’t believe that they can be millionaires. They don’t believe that this sh*t is possible. They believe the only way you get to the next level is you go in some magical room. I ain’t never seen them joints yet. I know I’ve never seen the parties and none of that sh*t, I just know hard work will pay off because, you know, you put the hard work in, God going to bless you.”

Who Is Noah Scurry?

YNG Cheese was shot and killed in Philadelphia at the age of 25 in an attack which left two others injured. Speaking with Shannon Shape for an interview of his own, Gillie recently explained that his son was "in the wrong place at the wrong time." He also claimed that police told him the late high school basketball star, Noah Scurry, was allegedly the one who shot his son. Scurry died in a fatal shooting himself, outside of his home, last month.