Shannon Sharpe Admits Fault Over Jess Hilarious Body Comments

Shannon Sharpe is one of the most prominent voices in sports media. He's always front and center when it comes to sports and pop culture writ large. Sometimes for reasons good, other times reasons bad. He found himself contending with the latter during a recent Club Shay Shay episode. The host had a fellow pop culture fixture, Jess Hilarious on, and he decided to own up to previous comments that he made on the topic of her body. The subsequent exchange went surprisingly well.

Shannon Sharpe was initially supportive of Jess Hilarious when she joined the Breakfast Club as a host. He then drew criticism for making multiple comments about her physique. He clearly heeded the critics, and decided to clear the air with the comedian. "If I offended you," he asserted. "I want to take the time out to say I apologize. That was not my intent." Shannon Sharpe clarified that his comments, which were complimentive in nature, were not excusable. He also conceded that he didn't intend to cause discomfort for the comedian. "I don’t ever want someone to feel uncomfortable with my comments," Sharpe stated. "So that’s why I wanted to take the time to say I apologize for what I said."

Shannon Sharpe Apology

Jess Hilarious took the apology in stride and voiced her appreciation. She also made a joke about her physique being eye catching, to Shannon Sharpe's credit. "It’s okay, and that mean you got some good eyes on you," she said, inciting laughter. The rest of the Club Shay Shay interview went off without any conflicts or hitches. Shannon Sharpe may have squashed any potential beef with Jess Hilarious, but he has not done the same with NFL star Asante Samuel. The cornerback took offense to the fact that the sports analyst downplayed his talents in comparison to Deion Sanders. And he made his offense known on Twitter.