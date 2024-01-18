Kountry Wayne's "Club Shay Shay" Interview Addresses Jess Hilarious Marriage Situation & Much More

The "Praise This" actor is the latest celeb to join Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, and just like past guests, he didn't hold back.

Hayley Hynes
31-year-old Jess Hilarious has already been in the news a lot so far this year. Mostly due to the seemingly false promise that she'll be permanently taking on the coveted spot of The Breakfast Club co-host alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. At this point, even the former isn't sure what's happening with the show, though he's made it clear he's not interested in rotating through a roster of co-hosts again. Elsewhere, a former lover of the comedian's, Kountry Wayne, had plenty to say about her during his Club Shay Shay interview.

Anyone who tuned into Shannon Sharpe's last episode with Katt Williams was expecting big things from the podcaster. Thankfully, he and Wayne delivered, with the latter speaking beautifully about putting his own aspirations on the sideline in order to focus on his children. When talking about his former fling with Hilarious, the Praise This actor suggested that past rumours of her being unaware of his marital status weren't true.

Kountry Wayne Recalls Jess Hilarious Romance

"Jess, like I always told her, she never tells the 100% truth, and I let her do that," Wayne told Sharpe. "I text Jess the other day, I said, ‘Jess, man,’ I got kinda petty. I said, ‘You gotta get more going on in your career so they can stop bringing up my name,'" he added, seemingly pushing his ex to further her career instead of living in the past. "Man, a lot of [what] she talk about, I let it slide. But, man, that stuff ain’t play out like that man."

Comedian's Full Club Shay Shay Interview

Tap into Kountry Wayne's full interview with Shannon Sharpe above. Who's been your favourite guest on Club Shay Shay so far? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

