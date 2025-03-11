SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For "Tacky" Question About Her BBL During Coco Jones Interview

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) SZA speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
SZA has already spoken on her insecurities about the surgery, so Shannon Sharpe asking this was not the smartest move.

Shannon Sharpe and Coco Jones' past interview on Club Shay Shay is getting under the skin of SZA. The part in particular that's frustrating for her is him asking her R&B sister about BBLs. While Unc tried to phrase it as a general inquiry, the lead-up to it is what set off the SOS superstar. "Recently, SZA came out and said she regretted getting a BBL. Have you talked to anyone that regret it, like, 'Whatever you do, don’t do this?'" Coco Jones replied, "Um, no," before going on, "The girls that I talk to, they be like, 'Girl, do this.'"

While SZA had nothing but positive things to say about how the "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" singer handled it, there were zero compliments for Shannon. "Lmaooo now why would this be a question for coco. Poor baby she handled it well 😂❤️ now Shay Shay," she began. "Incredibly tacky.. I wanted to come here too 😂 dah well," the hitmaker added in a follow-up comment. Not only did Sharpe lose out on a potential interviewee, but the fans are also echoing her sentiment. "Love you unk but stop asking your women guests about other women.. just ask their opinion on the topic."

When Did SZA Get A BBL?

Another adds frankly, "Stupid question, excellent response." Hopefully, Shannon can make things right with SZA and explain himself better. That would be an engaging interview to receive. But for now, at least, SZA seems content with skipping a sit-down with the NFL Hall-of-Famer. She does have every right to be upset, though. Ever since admitting to getting her BBL in a 2023 interview with ELLE, she's since admitted that it wasn't her smartest decision.

"I’m so mad I did that sh*t. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid," she said to British Vogue in 2024. While she does have regrets, she also felt it was necessary at the time. "I always wanted a really fat a*s with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, 'No, I need some more a*s.'" She has received backlash for it and has had moments of insecurity about it. But in general, SZA is fine with the results. "But who gives a f*ck? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the sh*t. It doesn’t matter."

