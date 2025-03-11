SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For "Tacky" Question About Her BBL During Coco Jones Interview

Shannon Sharpe and Coco Jones' past interview on Club Shay Shay is getting under the skin of SZA. The part in particular that's frustrating for her is him asking her R&B sister about BBLs. While Unc tried to phrase it as a general inquiry, the lead-up to it is what set off the SOS superstar. "Recently, SZA came out and said she regretted getting a BBL. Have you talked to anyone that regret it, like, 'Whatever you do, don’t do this?'" Coco Jones replied, "Um, no," before going on, "The girls that I talk to, they be like, 'Girl, do this.'"

While SZA had nothing but positive things to say about how the "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" singer handled it, there were zero compliments for Shannon. "Lmaooo now why would this be a question for coco. Poor baby she handled it well 😂❤️ now Shay Shay," she began. "Incredibly tacky.. I wanted to come here too 😂 dah well," the hitmaker added in a follow-up comment. Not only did Sharpe lose out on a potential interviewee, but the fans are also echoing her sentiment. "Love you unk but stop asking your women guests about other women.. just ask their opinion on the topic."

When Did SZA Get A BBL?

Another adds frankly, "Stupid question, excellent response." Hopefully, Shannon can make things right with SZA and explain himself better. That would be an engaging interview to receive. But for now, at least, SZA seems content with skipping a sit-down with the NFL Hall-of-Famer. She does have every right to be upset, though. Ever since admitting to getting her BBL in a 2023 interview with ELLE, she's since admitted that it wasn't her smartest decision.