SZA Gets Brutally Honest About Regretting Her BBL

SZA is opening up about her cosmetic surgery.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, SZA got brutally honest about her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), and why she ultimately regrets getting it. According to her, she doesn't think the procedure was necessary and wishes she had prioritized other things like her mental health. Despite this, SZA points out how she loves her body, butt included.

“I’m so mad I did that sh*t," she told the outlet. "I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so st*pid. But who gives a f*ck? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the sh*t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more sh*t just like it if I want to before I’m f*cking dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other sh*t that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f*cking mental health together… Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be."

"But I love my butt," SZA concluded. "Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.” This isn't the only time SZA opened up about cosmetic surgery, however. During an appearance on the S.H.E. MD podcast earlier this year, she also detailed her painful experience with breast implants and revealed why she had hers removed.