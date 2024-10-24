SZA, Keke Palmer & Katt Williams Star In New "One Of Them Days" Trailer

The new comedy film looks like a good time.

One Of Them Days is scheduled to release on January 24, and we just got a new trailer for the comedy film that shows how zany it could turn out. For those unaware, the film stars SZA and Keke Palmer and revolves around their characters' quest to improve their financial situation and deal with all the hassles of being roommates. Additional performances come courtesy of Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, Janelle James, and more as oddball personalities that the main duo comes across. Also, Issa Rae produced this flick, so there are a lot of reasons to be excited. It looks pretty funny, with a style that seems ripped right out of the 2000s era of blockbuster gut-busters.

With all these personalities on-screen, you can imagine that they all had a lot of fun on set as they got to know each other and collaborate. But perhaps some colleagues got closer in ways that they didn't expect. If you hadn't already heard, Harper's BAZAAR recently published an interview between Kendrick Lamar and SZA that's generating a lot of conversation right now. During it, she revealed a curious anecdote about working with Katt Williams.

SZA & Keke Palmer's One Of Them Days: Watch The Trailer

"We shot a movie last night," SZA expressed. "I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out. It’s a lot of being scared to be myself, I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere. I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, 'Sa, I believe you might have some mental—' And I was like, 'Illness?' And he was like, 'Yes.' He said, 'Oh, welcome.'"