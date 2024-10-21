Katt Williams Told SZA She Was Mentally Ill

Katt Williams allegedly told SZA she is "mentally ill" after running into her on set for a recent movie shoot. The singer recalled the incident while speaking with Kendrick Lamar for the rapper's new cover story for Harper's Bazaar published on Monday.
"We shot a movie last night. I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out. It’s a lot of being scared to be myself. I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere. I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, 'Sa, I believe you might have some mental—' And I was like, 'Illness?' And he was like, 'Yes.' He said, 'Oh, welcome.'"
Read More: Kendrick Lamar Admits Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Were At Fault For His First Public Display Of Tears
Katt Williams Attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Party
Elsewhere in the interview, SZA asked Lamar about the intention behind his recent hit song, "Not Like Us," which served as a diss track against Drake. "Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent," Lamar said. "This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."
Kendrick Lamar Speaks With SZA For Harper's Bazaar
Check out the cover for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams as well as SZA and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]