Katt Williams Told SZA She Was Mentally Ill

SZA recalled her run-in with the comedian while speaking with Kendrick Lamar.

Katt Williams allegedly told SZA she is "mentally ill" after running into her on set for a recent movie shoot. The singer recalled the incident while speaking with Kendrick Lamar for the rapper's new cover story for Harper's Bazaar published on Monday.

"We shot a movie last night. I’ve never shot a movie before, so I was freaking out. It’s a lot of being scared to be myself. I’m either gonna pretend it never happened or not show up to the premiere. I met Katt Williams [on set]. He told me I was mentally ill, like, as a compliment. He was like, 'Sa, I believe you might have some mental—' And I was like, 'Illness?' And he was like, 'Yes.' He said, 'Oh, welcome.'"

Katt Williams Attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Party

FAYETTEVILLE, GA - JANUARY 28: Katt Williams attends Rick Ross' 40th Birthday Celebration on January 28, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA asked Lamar about the intention behind his recent hit song, "Not Like Us," which served as a diss track against Drake. "Not like us? Not like us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent. Now, if you identify with the man that I represent," Lamar said. "This man has morals, he has values, he believes in something, he stands on something. He’s not pandering. He’s a man who can recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share the mistakes and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to be able to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man. If I’m thinking of 'Not Like Us,' I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that."

Kendrick Lamar Speaks With SZA For Harper's Bazaar