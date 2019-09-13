mental illness
- Pop CultureJenifer Lewis Tells Kanye West, "Shut Your F*cking Mouth"After a string of controversies, the Hollywood icon has so pointed words for Ye.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Files To End 9-Year Conservatorship, Believes Her "Condition Has Improved"Bynes was first placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after allegedly lighting a driveway on fire.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex-Wife Kim Cut Herself, Took Pills In Suicide Attempt: ReportIn the 911 audio, a woman called the authorities to say that Kim was "bleeding excessively" as she told them not to call the police.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Defended By Little Sister Against Mental Illness SpeculationsJamie Lynn Spears made sure to come to the defense of sister Britney Spears against an IG user who spoke about the singer's mental health.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Says Kim Kardashian & Doctor Tried To Get Him "Locked Up"Kanye West also said Kris Jenner isn't allowed his children and told Kris and Kim Kardashian to "call him."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka Dedicates His Life To Suicide PreventionWaka Flocka announces that he is dedicating his life to suicide prevention and mental illness.By Alex Zidel
- GossipOrlando Brown Accuses Michael Jackson, Will Smith Of Sexual Assault In VideoOrlando Brown returns with wild accusations that target Will Smith and the late Michael Jackson. The actor claims to be one of their sons.By Erika Marie
- BeefFloyd Mayweather's Son Says NBA Youngboy Fans Have Mental IllnessZion Mayweather, Yaya Mayweather's brother and Floyd Mayweather's son, disses Youngboy Never Broke Again's fans.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureSelena Gomez Reveals She's Bipolar On IG Live With Miley CyrusSelena Gomez shared that she'd recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a chat with Miley Cyrus on her Instagram live series, "Bright Minded."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureAmanda Bynes Ordered To Psychiatric TreatmentAmanda Bynes's court-ordered psychiatric treatment was a result of her poor mental health, but now she's left grieving a failed engagement. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicKid Cudi Quoted On Depression In Psychology TextbookThe open letter Kid Cudi wrote when admitting himself to rehab in 2016 has been quoted in a psychology textbook. By Noah C
- Pop CultureBebe Rexha Opens Up About Having Bipolar DisorderBebe Rexha is opening up about her bipolar disorder diagnosis. By Dominiq R.
- TVPete Davidson Wants Kids, Is Considering Adopting With His MomPete Davidson is ready for fatherhood and says having a child "would keep me around, keep my head up."By Erika Marie
- FootballNick Cannon Speaks On Antonio Brown: "I See A Brother Crying Out For Help"The latest part from Nick Cannon's VLAD TV interview sees him addressing the downfall of troubled NFL player Antonio Brown.
By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJustin Bieber Opens Up About His Past Drug Abuse In "Seasons" DocuseriesBieber lays it all on the table. By Noah C
- NewsNick Cannon Believes Orlando Brown May Be Having A Manic Episode Triggered By Mental IllnessHe added that the only reason he responded to the outrageous accusation was that "legitimate media outlets" began reporting about it.By Erika Marie
- SportsDelonte West Video Leads To Swift Reaction From Sports CommunityPray for Delonte West.By Alexander Cole
- RandomRae Sremmurd's Mom Says Son Accused Of Murder Suffers From Schizoaffective DisorderShe also stated she doesn't know the details of what happened.By Erika Marie
- SportsGeorgia Tech Recruit Bryce Gowdy's Death Ruled SuicideRIP Bryce Gowdy.By Milca P.
- SportsDelonte West Allegedly Seen Dancing Under Dallas Bridge While HomelessSome fans are trying to figure out if the man really is West.By Alexander Cole