Sexyy Red Channels Lil Wayne To Address Slim Thug's Hot Take On Face Tattoos

By Cole Blake
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Sexyy Red performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)
Sexyy Red clapped back on X.

Sexyy Red fired back at Slim Thug on social media on Sunday afternoon after the 44-year-old accused anyone with face tattoos of having "mental illness." Referencing Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red wrote back on X (formerly Twitter): "What lil Wayne say … I'm ill not sick."

Thug shared his hot take in a video online, remarking: "If you wrote someone's name on you, you might have a mental illness. This is a real, true assessment that I have to give you. If you got some sh*t on your face, it's 100% mental illness. If you put somebody's name or if you put somebody's face on your face, go get your check." He further added: "What made you think, 'I wanna do that.'? What kinda love you on to where you gotta put somebody's face on you? Or, to put they name on you to show that you f*ck with them? And then y'all broke up. Now, you gotta get that sh*t covered up. Go get your check."

Sexyy Red Performs During Her Official Tour After Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

When The Neighborhood Talk caught the back and forth and shared it on social media, fans had mixed responses in the comments section. One fan of Sexyy remarked: "Who cares about slim thugs opinions though?" Another countered: "He not wrong! I look at ppl differently once I see a name of a bf or gf on them because most of the time the relationship is already over and they with someone else. And they be having the nerve to say they gon tat the new person name on them like okay you just a bathroom stall anyone can write on."

Sexyy Red Fires Back At Slim Thug

Check out the back-and-forth on X below. In other news, Sexyy made headlines earlier this week for performing on Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red and Slim Thug on HotNewHipHop.

