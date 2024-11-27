Sexyy Red Breaks Silence On Cocaine Allegations After Viral Kai Cenat Stream

Sexyy Red says she was just "rollin ah wood."

Sexyy Red has explained the context behind a viral clip from her appearance on Kai Cenat's livestream on Tuesday night in which fans thought she was doing coke. "I definitely was rollin ah wood," she replied to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). The video was taken as magician Max Major performed a trick and Sexyy left the main room to fiddle with something in her hands before bringing it close to her face.

Many fans came to Sexyy's defense in the replies to her post, suggesting she'd be honest if she was doing a more serious drug. "We have all known sexyy red long enough to know that if it was coke she would say it was coke lol," one user wrote. "Like does anyone believe she would deny it if that’s what it was ? Like come on now lol we know u was rolling up." Another wrote: "The trolls dont even know what a wood is lol. You good ppl, respect the way you stood on business with Kai and the team."

Sexyy Red Performs During Her Official Tour After Party

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

During her appearance on Kai Cenat's Twitch livestream, Sexyy revealed the music video for her song, "Fake Jammin’." In the video, she rocks a pink tracksuit and dances in a Wendy’s restaurant. She originally dropped the song, produced by Tay Keith, Prince Keke & BanBwoi, on her mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust.

Sexyy Red Addresses Concerns

Later this week, Cenat is planning to host a livestream with Kevin Hart and Druski in celebration of Thanksgiving. He shared a trailer for the highly-anticipated event on Monday. The move comes after the group previously collaborated on one of Cenat's most successful streams back in June. Check out Sexxy Red's response to fans' accusations about her drug use.