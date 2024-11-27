Kai Cenat Left Speechless & Outraged After Max Major's Stunt Goes Completely Awry

The magician has been a past guest on Kai's livestreams, but their collabs may be over after this.

Kai Cenat is in the waning stages of his subathon "Mafiathon 2." It's his month-long streaming extravaganza that's seen him bring on tons of big guests, especially in the hip-hop world. It's all in an effort to reclaim the Twitch subscriber record that was taken away from him. He was the leader with 306,000. However, another major player in his field, Ironmouse, hit over 326,000 not too long after him. He's since blown that mark out of the water, and he's on track to hit a staggering 600,000 soon. There's been some funny and exciting moments along the way, but it hasn't been smooth sailing the entire way. That can especially be said right now, as Kai Cenat is all out of sorts thanks to Max Major.

The latter is a magician, and according to Dexerto, he's been on some of the New York native's streams before. However, after we explain what's going on between them, they may not be collaborating anymore. Major was at Kai's house to put on a stunt, which the latter was aware of but has claimed that he was left in the dark about what it was. The only thing he says he was told was that it was going to "break the internet." It wound up being a "life-altering" stunt that put Max Major's life at risk. Kai and his friends were brought out to his basketball court where they would find Magician Max standing on scaffolding with multiple nooses tied behind him.

A Breakdown Of The Kai Cenat & Max Major Debacle

Kai was asked to pull ripcords that were tied to the nooses as a test. After that, two were left and Max would go on to put one of them around his neck. Max told Kai he "knows he’ll make the right choice," however, he actually tugged on the cord that rose the stuntman into the air. It's a pretty shocking moment, as Kai and his friends were quite horrified and were clearly not expecting that outcome. Max was obviously okay, but the streamer was definitely not and understandably so. Putting a potential death on camera and it going on the internet would lead to a slew of issues. Kai tried to get his cameramen to put their equipment down, but it was too late at that point. After that jaw-dropping sequence, he went back to his computer to find a note from Max with a URL on it.

It was a link to a video explaining that him getting hung up was all a part of the plan. Kai repeatedly claimed to not be in the know saying at one point, "Max told my team that he was doing a whole other thing at the end, it was nothing related to that. Then he did that." While still trying to process everything, he tried to get a hold of Max after he left his house. It took a while and he would get a text saying, "let the story be what it is." He refused to return, Kai did continue to stream after, and it's all led to some divide among his viewers.