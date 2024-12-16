Kai Cenat Reveals He's Dating TikTok Star Gabrielle Alayah

Fans are very happy for Kai.

Kai Cenat has met a lot of famous women over the years, but none of them amount to his girl. Moreover, he recently announced during a livestream that he has a girlfriend, and he revealed that he's dating TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah. They shared a sweet moment on stream, and she even got the streamer a cake as a birthday surprise. Fans expressed a lot of happiness for them online – sure, some haters and trolls here and there reaching for reasons to criticize, but most people are just happy to see him happy. We wonder if they will do more content together and go super public with everything or if they would rather keep things more private.

Of course, that doesn't sound super likely if you know anything about Kai Cenat, but everyone deserves their alone time. It's actually kind of ironic to even suggest that on our behalf, as he recently wrapped up one of his biggest livestreams ever. The "Mafiathon 2" subathon event was a star-studded and very entertaining affair, even if it spurred some controversies such as some fan concern for Sexyy Red's alleged drug use.

Kai Cenat Reveals His Girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah

However, nothing went worse for Kai Cenat than when he invited occasional guest and unhinged magician Max Major to join "Mafiathon 2." He basically set up a stunt that almost killed him, as he had multiple nooses tied to his neck and then set Cenat up to hoist him into the air. "Max told my team that he was doing a whole other thing at the end, it was nothing related to that. Then he did that," he claimed. It was a scary moment that the media personality was pretty angry about, but fortunately, nothing serious happened.

Meanwhile, there are a lot more notable moments from this recent livestream event, so if you think you've seen them all, think again. Unless you watched the whole stream like a maniac, that is. Either way, we're happy for Kai Cenat's new relationship with Gabrielle Alayah and hope that they get to share more astonishing achievements than scary situations. Here's to the happy couple!